Economy

16:54 16.08.2019

Terms of start of seasonal devaluation to shift closer to Oct – bankers

2 min read
Terms of start of seasonal devaluation to shift closer to Oct – bankers

 The terms of the start of the seasonal devaluation of the hryvnia could shift closer to early October, according to bankers polled by Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today, we can already say that the beginning of the seasonal growth of the U.S. dollar is not as usual: by mid-August, a stable devaluation trend of the U.S. dollar is observed, the market hovered at the level of a three-year low of UAH 25-25.20/$1. This year we should expect the traditional beginning of the devaluation trend for the hryvnia with a slight delay – from the beginning of October," Director of the Treasury of Bank Credit Dnipro Oleh Kurinny said.

According to him, the main factor in strengthening the hryvnia exchange rate was the increased demand for hryvnia-pegged government bonds from nonresidents.

"In the autumn, as a rule, demand for energy increases and, in addition, a peak amount of repayment of external loans is expected, which may affect the weakening of the hryvnia. However, a record grain harvest and a decent amount of gold and foreign exchange reserves allow us to hope that the devaluation, if any, will be insignificant," the expert added.

According to him, subject to the preservation of political stability by the end of this year, the hryvnia exchange rate will remain in the range of UAH 25.5-26.5/$1.

Tags: #hryvnia #bankers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:30 31.07.2019
U.S. dollar in Ukraine costs less than UAH 25 for the first time in three years

U.S. dollar in Ukraine costs less than UAH 25 for the first time in three years

14:26 19.07.2019
Parliamentary elections won't affect hryvnia exchange rate

Parliamentary elections won't affect hryvnia exchange rate

12:16 05.07.2019
Hryvnia will continue strengthening in short term

Hryvnia will continue strengthening in short term

14:08 05.06.2019
Ukraine's state debt strategy built on slow devaluation of hryvnia to UAH 30.70/$1 by late 2022

Ukraine's state debt strategy built on slow devaluation of hryvnia to UAH 30.70/$1 by late 2022

18:44 27.05.2019
No preconditions for default – bankers

No preconditions for default – bankers

15:07 20.05.2019
Zelensky's statement on dissolution of Rada, possible resignation of govt not to affect hryvnia in short term – bankers

Zelensky's statement on dissolution of Rada, possible resignation of govt not to affect hryvnia in short term – bankers

16:55 13.05.2019
Zelensky could meet with members of foreign bankers club on May 14 – source

Zelensky could meet with members of foreign bankers club on May 14 – source

13:41 25.02.2019
NBU completes pilot e-hryvnia project, assessing prospects of tool

NBU completes pilot e-hryvnia project, assessing prospects of tool

11:22 25.01.2019
Ukraine's state debt grows by 4.77% in U.S. dollars, by 2.17% in hryvnias in Dec 2018 – Finance ministry

Ukraine's state debt grows by 4.77% in U.S. dollars, by 2.17% in hryvnias in Dec 2018 – Finance ministry

10:26 22.01.2019
NBU could reduce refinancing rate to 15-17% by year end - bankers

NBU could reduce refinancing rate to 15-17% by year end - bankers

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Defense ministry denies blocking purchase of APCs, pushing Morozov Design Bureau into bankruptcy

Naftogaz wants to recover $3 bln from Gazprom at the end of 2020 – Vitrenko

Govt decision to supply gas to Luhansk TPP at low price to cost UAH 120-300 mln every month to Naftogaz, budget – Naftogaz

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q2 accelerates to 4.6%

Ukraine's Finance Ministry expects NBU to update hryvnia forex rate forecast before drafting budget

LATEST

NBU rejects most candidates for Oschadbank's supervisory board

Ukroboronprom to supply An-178 in tender of Peruvian ministry of interior for some $65 mln

Kyivstar ahead of Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell in network signal quality in 2018 – study

Defense ministry denies blocking purchase of APCs, pushing Morozov Design Bureau into bankruptcy

Naftogaz gives up idea of splitting Ukrnafta – Vitrenko

Naftogaz wants to recover $3 bln from Gazprom at the end of 2020 – Vitrenko

Ukrnafta's minority shareholders give up right to appoint CEO in exchange for forming supervisory board with independent directors – Vitrenko

Court obliges providers to block access to website providing services on exchange of e-money banned in Ukraine

Govt decision to supply gas to Luhansk TPP at low price to cost UAH 120-300 mln every month to Naftogaz, budget – Naftogaz

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q2 accelerates to 4.6%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD