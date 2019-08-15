Govt decision to supply gas to Luhansk TPP at low price to cost UAH 100-300 mln every month to Naftogaz, budget – Naftogaz

The decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on supplies of gas for Luhansk thermal power plant (TPP, DTEK Skhidenergo) at the price that is lower than the market price would cost from UAH 100 million to UAH 300 million to NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and the national budget every month, Naftogaz has said.

"Today's decision of the Cabinet of Ministers will cost from UAH 100 million to UAH 300 million per month to Naftogaz and the national budget," the company said on its Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

Naftogaz reminded that they attracted eurobonds and purchased additional volumes of gas so that Ukrainians "would not be left without heat and electricity in the winter if Russia suddenly cuts off transit," and expressed bewilderment why it was impossible to make coal reserves in advance for the Luhansk TPP.

"However, coal is a completely different matter. One cannot deliver it and store it in advance. Can't one? And who would have thought that Russia would be so insidious with the residents of Luhansk region who they had just promised their passports. Really?" Naftogaz said.

Earlier that day, the Cabinet of Ministers, in order to prevent an emergency at the Luhansk TPP located as a "separate" island, ordered Naftogaz Ukrainy to supply gas to the station at a price lower than the market price. The corresponding document was adopted at a government meeting on Wednesday.