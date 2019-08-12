Economy

15:41 12.08.2019

Odesa Port-Side Plant considers SPF's plans to appoint new company head as illegal seizure, asking for protection from president

 PJSC Odesa Port-Side Plant consider the plans of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) jointly with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to appoint a new head of the enterprise as illegal seizure and calls on the Ukrainian president to react to this.

According to a posting of First Deputy Director of the Odesa Port-Side Plant Mykola Schurikov on his Facebook page on Sunday, despite the launch of the enterprise after more than a year of inactivity, the plant's staff is in a pre-strike state and is "ready to go to Kyiv to gain their future in the struggle, while the old government which is in agony, is trying to stop and seize the plant.

"As it became known to us, acting Head of the State Property Fund [Vitaliy] Trubarov, contrary to law and common sense, first tried to stop the production, but now he organized the final "tour" and sent documents to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to replace the head of the plant. We inform that all these actions are illegal and are subject to assessment and appropriate response by law enforcement agencies, and they can lead to the destruction of the plant," Schurikov wrote.

At the same time, he said that the launch of the plant became possible only after contacting President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, "from whom we asked only one thing – to resume production in compliance with the law and not to create artificial barriers."

"It was thanks to the reaction to our appeal that it became possible to resolve current problems, conduct a transparent tender and resume production," the top manager said.

He attached a scan of the appeal of the members of the Odesa Port-Side Plant labor collective dated August 10 of this year, to the post, in which, in particular, they urge the head of state "to prevent the illegal change of leadership and further illegal seizure of JSC Odesa Port-Side Plant in the last days of the old Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and "people's representatives."

