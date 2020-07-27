Economy

11:13 27.07.2020

Odesa Port-Side Plant to select tolling supplier among IBE Trade Corp, Maddox SA, Agro Gas Trading

Odesa Port-Side Plant to select tolling supplier among IBE Trade Corp, Maddox SA, Agro Gas Trading

PJSC Odesa Port-Side Plant at the final stage of the competition to select a partner for the tolling processing of natural gas into mineral fertilizers will select the winner from IBE Trade Corp., Maddox SA and the current tolling company Agro Gas Trading following the negotiations, the company said on his website.

"All three participants who took part in the [second stage of the competition] electronic auction, namely: IBE Trade Corp., Maddox SA, Agro Gas Trading LLC, offered bids that equally meet the criteria for the most attractive offer," the company said.

According to the company, the decision to hold the third stage of the competition was made by the board on July 23.

Acting Board Chairman and Director of Odesa Port-Side Plant Mykola Synytsia said that after the selection of the winner, the plant will be able to continue modernization, fully fulfill the social guarantees prescribed in the collective agreement, consider raising the wages of the plant's employees and continue to pay off debts for previous periods to NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

