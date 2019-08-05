Odesa port-side plant launches production of ammonia, carbamide – first deputy director

PJSC Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant has launched ammonia and carbamide production, first deputy director of the plant Mykola Schurikov said on Facebook.

"After more than a year of downtime, Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant launched production of ammonia and carbamide. And although there are still a few days of hassle, we can say that we are in the finishing straight," the top manager said.

At the same time, he said the plant launched production under a contract of toll processing with Agro Gas Trading.

"According to this agreement, the minimum period of cooperation between the companies will be four months with the possibility of further extension as agreed by the supervisory board of the refinery. Each month, the plant will receive about 60 million cubic meters of gas," he explained.

As reported, at the end of July the plant began pre-launch work, planning to start from August 1, 2019. At the same time, the director general of Agro Gas Trading, Oleksandr Horbunenko, reported that the contract with the plant was signed until December 1, 2019. It provides for the supply of at least 240 million cubic meters of natural gas during four months.