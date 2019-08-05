Economy

17:57 05.08.2019

Odesa port-side plant launches production of ammonia, carbamide – first deputy director

1 min read
Odesa port-side plant launches production of ammonia, carbamide – first deputy director

PJSC Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant has launched ammonia and carbamide production, first deputy director of the plant Mykola Schurikov said on Facebook.

"After more than a year of downtime, Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant launched production of ammonia and carbamide. And although there are still a few days of hassle, we can say that we are in the finishing straight," the top manager said.

At the same time, he said the plant launched production under a contract of toll processing with Agro Gas Trading.

"According to this agreement, the minimum period of cooperation between the companies will be four months with the possibility of further extension as agreed by the supervisory board of the refinery. Each month, the plant will receive about 60 million cubic meters of gas," he explained.

As reported, at the end of July the plant began pre-launch work, planning to start from August 1, 2019. At the same time, the director general of Agro Gas Trading, Oleksandr Horbunenko, reported that the contract with the plant was signed until December 1, 2019. It provides for the supply of at least 240 million cubic meters of natural gas during four months.

Tags: #odesa_port_side
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:07 14.09.2018
Odesa Port-Side Plant seeks to terminate contract with Liberty Gas, preparing for new tender

Odesa Port-Side Plant seeks to terminate contract with Liberty Gas, preparing for new tender

13:54 23.08.2018
Pericles Global Advisory forms consortium to prepare Odesa port-side chemical plant for privatization

Pericles Global Advisory forms consortium to prepare Odesa port-side chemical plant for privatization

12:11 09.07.2018
Supreme court sends Odesa port-side plant's UAH 6.77 bln debt case for retrial - SPF

Supreme court sends Odesa port-side plant's UAH 6.77 bln debt case for retrial - SPF

15:37 01.06.2018
Odesa port-side plant rests responsibility for April debts for gas on All-Ukrainian Energy Company

Odesa port-side plant rests responsibility for April debts for gas on All-Ukrainian Energy Company

14:47 11.04.2018
Ukraine looking for advisor to settle toxic debts of Odesa Port-Side Plant – SPF head

Ukraine looking for advisor to settle toxic debts of Odesa Port-Side Plant – SPF head

14:23 13.06.2016
Seven companies show interest to Odesa Port-Side Plant

Seven companies show interest to Odesa Port-Side Plant

15:36 05.02.2016
Cabinet prior to privatization of Odesa port-side plant should decide on $190 mln debt to Firtash – SPF

Cabinet prior to privatization of Odesa port-side plant should decide on $190 mln debt to Firtash – SPF

15:23 01.02.2016
Rada's supporting changes to law on privatization will allow to put Odesa port-side plant up for sale in Apr – SPF head

Rada's supporting changes to law on privatization will allow to put Odesa port-side plant up for sale in Apr – SPF head

17:40 18.08.2015
Starting price of 94.5% in Odesa port-side plant will be no less than $500 mln – SPF

Starting price of 94.5% in Odesa port-side plant will be no less than $500 mln – SPF

12:58 23.07.2015
SPF reschedules sale of 94.5% stake in Odesa Port-Side Plant from Nov to Sept

SPF reschedules sale of 94.5% stake in Odesa Port-Side Plant from Nov to Sept

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

Ukraine raises UGS gas reserves to 16 bcm – Kobolev

RWE starts working with Ukrainian gas pipeline, storage operator

Ukraine asking U.S. to sell more Javelin anti-tank systems – Taylor

Resolving energy security issue important especially in context of preparation for heating season – NSDC secretary

LATEST

Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

Ukraine raises UGS gas reserves to 16 bcm – Kobolev

RWE starts working with Ukrainian gas pipeline, storage operator

Ukraine asking U.S. to sell more Javelin anti-tank systems – Taylor

Geology Service puts five licenses for oil, gas fields up for sale in ProZorro.Sales platform

Trident to challenge repeat bids on Dolphin field PSA if announced

Resolving energy security issue important especially in context of preparation for heating season – NSDC secretary

Guaranteed Buyer complains to SBI on judge who halts Ukrenergo tariffs

Ukraine boosts gas stocks by 2.3 bcm in July

Ferrexpo sees 77.6% rise in net profit in H1

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD