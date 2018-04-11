Economy

14:47 11.04.2018

Ukraine looking for advisor to settle toxic debts of Odesa Port-Side Plant – SPF head

 The privatization of Odesa Port-Side Plant is hindered by the availability of toxic debts in the enterprise, and at present, the country is looking for an advisor to solve the problem, acting Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) Vitaliy Trubarov has said.

"We have not found the solution of the issue of toxic debts without any help," he said on Radio NV.

"Together with the Cabinet of Ministers and the privatization commission created by it with the participation of foreign partners we are looking for an adviser who will help us find an opportunity or to restructure this debt, or somehow get rid of it," Trubarov said.

As reported, Ukraine twice put the plant up for sale in 2016. The privatization auctions failed to take place.

