Economy

16:25 12.08.2019

SPF head insists on reshuffling Odesa Port-Side Plant's leadership as conditions for further operation of enterprise

2 min read
SPF head insists on reshuffling Odesa Port-Side Plant's leadership as conditions for further operation of enterprise

Acting Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) Vitaliy Trubarov insists on reshuffling the leadership of Odesa Port-Side Plant, considering it the condition for continuation of operation of the enterprise.

"The Odesa plant is the flagship of the chemical industry. More correctly, it was the flagship until it was driven into billions of dollars in debt owed to [businessman Dmytro] Firtash and stopped, and it is impossible to do this without the help of management. However, apart from debt, the issue of the plant's functioning and production, what the current board of the plant cannot handle, is very important," Trubarov wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

"Therefore, it is normal practice when the state strengthens its influence on enterprises subordinate to it, including through a change of leadership if it does not cope with the responsibilities assigned to it," he said.

According to Trubarov, the management of the plant "took advantage of the imperfection of corporate governance procedures" and did not inform the Fund as the governing body about the tender to select a contractor, the proposals of the participants and its results.

"The fact that the Odesa Port-Side Plant was launched is positive, but the way the management held a tender to select the contractor raises many questions not only at the State Property Fund as a governing body, but also with law enforcement officers," he added.

Tags: #odesa_port_side #spf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:41 12.08.2019
Odesa Port-Side Plant considers SPF's plans to appoint new company head as illegal seizure, asking for protection from president

Odesa Port-Side Plant considers SPF's plans to appoint new company head as illegal seizure, asking for protection from president

17:57 05.08.2019
Odesa port-side plant launches production of ammonia, carbamide – first deputy director

Odesa port-side plant launches production of ammonia, carbamide – first deputy director

17:30 09.07.2019
Supreme Court unlocks appointment of advisors for privatization of five state-run companies

Supreme Court unlocks appointment of advisors for privatization of five state-run companies

13:55 13.06.2019
PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

15:02 10.04.2019
Repeated tender to privatize Centrenergo to be announced on May 16

Repeated tender to privatize Centrenergo to be announced on May 16

16:54 22.03.2019
Supreme Court cancels decision to return Zaporizhia titanium-magnesium plant to state – Group DF

Supreme Court cancels decision to return Zaporizhia titanium-magnesium plant to state – Group DF

11:59 22.02.2019
SPF signs memo on information exchange with NABU

SPF signs memo on information exchange with NABU

15:29 24.01.2019
SPF gains support of EBRD in implementing plans of 'big' privatization in 2019 - Trubarov

SPF gains support of EBRD in implementing plans of 'big' privatization in 2019 - Trubarov

14:28 10.01.2019
SPF, IMF agree on cooperation to settle problems of blocking privatization of large companies

SPF, IMF agree on cooperation to settle problems of blocking privatization of large companies

17:38 28.11.2018
Tender to sell shares in Centrenergo, other privatization to continue under martial law - SPF

Tender to sell shares in Centrenergo, other privatization to continue under martial law - SPF

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Odesa Port-Side Plant considers SPF's plans to appoint new company head as illegal seizure, asking for protection from president

Ukraine and Turkey set up joint venture in field of precision weapons, aerospace technologies – NSDC

Kobolev welcomes Zelensky's support for concession bill

Naftogaz contesting in court new mechanism of setting gas prices for public

Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to reduce gas price for public by another UAH 265 in Aug

LATEST

NBU head does not declare several land plots, funds on bank accounts – NACP

Ukraine and Turkey set up joint venture in field of precision weapons, aerospace technologies – NSDC

Kobolev welcomes Zelensky's support for concession bill

NBU will post testing results of 29 banks in late Sept

Naftogaz contesting in court new mechanism of setting gas prices for public

Antitrust agency imposes UAH 4.5 mln fine on Kropachov's companies for conspiracy at bids

Atomik experimental vodka made of water, grain from Chornobyl area – Chornobyl exclusion zone agency

Nova Poshta doubles volume of deliveries in Moldova, triples in Georgia in H1

Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to reduce gas price for public by another UAH 265 in Aug

ICU co-owner Stetsenko denies PGO's accusations of abuses during transactions in 2014

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD