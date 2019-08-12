Economy

11:58 12.08.2019

Kobolev welcomes Zelensky's support for concession bill

2 min read
Kobolev welcomes Zelensky's support for concession bill

CEO of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev has welcomed the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky supports a draft law on concession that will allow transferring Ukraine's gas transportation system (GTS) to management by an international consortium of companies.

"The president in Turkey gave a very important signal, saying that a concession law will be adopted this fall. The measure will simplify cooperation between the state and private businesses. This means that one of the main options for the functioning of our GTS after [Independent System Operator] ISO unbundling becomes more likely," Kobolev said on Facebook.

"We have repeatedly talked about the prospect of transferring control of our GTS to a consortium of international companies, especially if Gazprom takes an unconstructive stance in transit negotiations. Today we see that Russians are determined to postpone the start of negotiations in order to resort to blackmail and twisting hands," Kobolev said.

As reported, the ISO unbundling is scheduled to start from January 1, 2020. Naftogaz plans to use the ISO model, which helps safeguard the interests of Ukraine in arbitration against Gazprom for $12 billion. The ISO model, unlike the OU (ownership unbundling) model, which the Cabinet insists on, does not require privatizing Ukraine's GTS.

In order to intensify the process of unbundling and transferring the gas transmission system to the management of an independent operator, parliament should adopt the bill on concession in the second reading.

In the spring of 2019, Naftogaz, JSC Ukrtransgaz and PJSC Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine signed an agreement on the creation of a joint ad hoc group with five leading European operators interested in supporting the unbundling process and further participation in the management of the Ukrainian gas transportation system. The working group includes GRTgaz S.A. (France), N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie (Netherlands), Snam S.p.A. (Italy), Eustream a.s. (Slovakia), and Fluxys S.A. (Belgium).

The capacity of the Ukraine's GTS is 288 billion cubic meters (bcm) at its entrance and 178.5 bcm at its exit, including to European countries – 142.5 bcm, and to Moldova – 3.5 bcm.

Tags: #gts #kobolev #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:18 09.08.2019
Naftogaz contesting in court new mechanism of setting gas prices for public

Naftogaz contesting in court new mechanism of setting gas prices for public

18:06 08.08.2019
Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to reduce gas price for public by another UAH 265 in Aug

Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to reduce gas price for public by another UAH 265 in Aug

10:16 08.08.2019
Ukrnafta debt to state budget jumps by UAH 1.2 bln over 2019

Ukrnafta debt to state budget jumps by UAH 1.2 bln over 2019

18:50 05.08.2019
Ukraine raises UGS gas reserves to 16 bcm – Kobolev

Ukraine raises UGS gas reserves to 16 bcm – Kobolev

17:00 31.07.2019
EBRD buys one-fifth of eurobonds issued by Naftogaz for EUR 600 mln

EBRD buys one-fifth of eurobonds issued by Naftogaz for EUR 600 mln

15:19 31.07.2019
Naftogaz estimates damages from lost assets in Crimea at $5.2 bln

Naftogaz estimates damages from lost assets in Crimea at $5.2 bln

16:06 27.07.2019
Naftogaz waiting for response from Gazprom to EC proposal for transit contract or another option

Naftogaz waiting for response from Gazprom to EC proposal for transit contract or another option

09:42 24.07.2019
Ukrtransnafta fully pays dividends for 2018 to Naftogaz

Ukrtransnafta fully pays dividends for 2018 to Naftogaz

11:15 23.07.2019
Naftogaz transfers another UAH 8.2 bln of dividends for 2018 to state budget

Naftogaz transfers another UAH 8.2 bln of dividends for 2018 to state budget

16:12 19.07.2019
Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Odesa Port-Side Plant considers SPF's plans to appoint new company head as illegal seizure, asking for protection from president

Ukraine and Turkey set up joint venture in field of precision weapons, aerospace technologies – NSDC

Naftogaz contesting in court new mechanism of setting gas prices for public

Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to reduce gas price for public by another UAH 265 in Aug

Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

LATEST

NBU head does not declare several land plots, funds on bank accounts – NACP

SPF head insists on reshuffling Odesa Port-Side Plant's leadership as conditions for further operation of enterprise

Odesa Port-Side Plant considers SPF's plans to appoint new company head as illegal seizure, asking for protection from president

Ukraine and Turkey set up joint venture in field of precision weapons, aerospace technologies – NSDC

NBU will post testing results of 29 banks in late Sept

Antitrust agency imposes UAH 4.5 mln fine on Kropachov's companies for conspiracy at bids

Atomik experimental vodka made of water, grain from Chornobyl area – Chornobyl exclusion zone agency

Nova Poshta doubles volume of deliveries in Moldova, triples in Georgia in H1

ICU co-owner Stetsenko denies PGO's accusations of abuses during transactions in 2014

Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD