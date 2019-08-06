Development of draft state budget for 2020 at final stage

The Ministry of Finance has started the final phase of developing the draft national budget for 2020, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said on her Facebook page.

"Comments on the budget execution for the seven months are more expanded than monthly, since we have passed half the year, and conclusions on the budget execution for 2019 should influence not only 2019, but budget planning for 2020, which is at the final stage at the Ministry of Finance before its future submission for consideration to the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," Markarova said.