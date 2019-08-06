Economy

12:39 06.08.2019

Development of draft state budget for 2020 at final stage

Development of draft state budget for 2020 at final stage

The Ministry of Finance has started the final phase of developing the draft national budget for 2020, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said on her Facebook page.

"Comments on the budget execution for the seven months are more expanded than monthly, since we have passed half the year, and conclusions on the budget execution for 2019 should influence not only 2019, but budget planning for 2020, which is at the final stage at the Ministry of Finance before its future submission for consideration to the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," Markarova said.

Tags: #state_budget #markarova
11:15 23.07.2019
Naftogaz transfers another UAH 8.2 bln of dividends for 2018 to state budget

10:57 04.07.2019
State tax services soon to present first 12 transfer pricing cases

10:11 12.06.2019
Nonresidents buy over half of debut issue of six-year govt bonds

15:31 09.05.2019
Finance minister discusses further steps to implement joint projects with EBRD president

14:10 02.05.2019
PrivatBank to transfer UAH 11.52 bln in dividends for 2018 to state budget

14:08 26.04.2019
Govt decisions on gas prices fully in line with IMF Stand By Arrangement – Finance minister

10:24 19.04.2019
Denationalization of PrivatBank linked to need to return UAH 155 bln to national budget

13:59 12.02.2019
Ukraine's finance ministry counts on attracting second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid late March or early April

10:54 28.12.2018
Second stage of fiscal service reform provides for creation of financial intelligence body – Finance minister

13:59 27.12.2018
Finance ministry waiting for resumption of privatization of large companies in Q1 2018

