Average monthly wage in Kyiv goes beyond UAH 15,000– city administration

An average monthly wage in Kyiv was UAH 15,183 that is 18% higher than in 2018, a press service of Kyiv City State Administration reported.

In the meantime, an unemployment level saw 6.7% decrease compared to the previous year, said administration's economics and investments department director Natalia Melnyk.

She also has reported that a retail turnover in capital saw 14.4% rise over the mentioned period, export and import saw rise by 21.4% and 11.6% respectively.

Moreover, a volume of construction works in the capital increased by 19.5% in H1.