Economy

10:09 06.08.2019

Average monthly wage in Kyiv goes beyond UAH 15,000– city administration

Average monthly wage in Kyiv goes beyond UAH 15,000– city administration

An average monthly wage in Kyiv was UAH 15,183 that is 18% higher than in 2018, a press service of Kyiv City State Administration reported.

In the meantime, an unemployment level saw 6.7% decrease compared to the previous year, said administration's economics and investments department director Natalia Melnyk.

She also has reported that a retail turnover in capital saw 14.4% rise over the mentioned period, export and import saw rise by 21.4% and 11.6% respectively.

Moreover, a volume of construction works in the capital increased by 19.5% in H1.

