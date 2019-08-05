Economy

16:28 05.08.2019

RWE starts working with Ukrainian gas pipeline, storage operator

2 min read
RWE starts working with Ukrainian gas pipeline, storage operator

RWE used the customs warehouse gas storage service in Ukraine for the first time in July, while prior to this the German gas trader was only able to sell gas at the country's western border, Ukrtransgaz, which operates the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) underground gas storage (UGS) facilities, said in a press release.

Negotiations on the possibility of using Ukrainian underground storage facilities with the leading European trader had taken several years.

"RWE accomplished gas import and export operations to Ukraine including the utilization of gas storage facilities of Ukraine. Before that RWE traded mainly at the border of Ukraine and now can also utilize the Ukrainian gas storages," RWE representative Dietrich Hoffmann was quoted as saying.

"We have worked long hours to win the trust of suppliers and are pleased with the results achieved. Leading European traders are already actively cooperating with the GTS and UGS operator on transparent and competitive terms based on European legislation. We will continue to develop services for our customers. And another step that will make Ukrainian gas storage facilities even more in demand for European players is the introduction of short-haul services," Bohdan Maksymchuk, the head of the SSO (System Storage Operator) Branch of Ukrtransgaz, said.

Ukrtransgaz launched its Gas Storage Facilities Operator subsidiary's information platform on August 1 to measure the transfer of gas to and from UGS facilities.

Tags: #rwe #ukrtransgaz #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:50 05.08.2019
Ukraine raises UGS gas reserves to 16 bcm – Kobolev

Ukraine raises UGS gas reserves to 16 bcm – Kobolev

14:26 05.08.2019
Geology Service puts five licenses for oil, gas fields up for sale in ProZorro.Sales platform

Geology Service puts five licenses for oil, gas fields up for sale in ProZorro.Sales platform

15:27 02.08.2019
Ukraine boosts gas stocks by 2.3 bcm in July

Ukraine boosts gas stocks by 2.3 bcm in July

14:58 31.07.2019
Frontera may challenge Ukraine's result of Dolphin field PSA bids

Frontera may challenge Ukraine's result of Dolphin field PSA bids

15:25 23.07.2019
Ukrtransgaz will fully pay for gas supplied by Axpo by Aug

Ukrtransgaz will fully pay for gas supplied by Axpo by Aug

14:56 22.07.2019
Ukraine fully utilizing gas import capacity

Ukraine fully utilizing gas import capacity

09:26 22.07.2019
Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS exceed 15 bcm, needed to inject another 5 bcm – Kobolev

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS exceed 15 bcm, needed to inject another 5 bcm – Kobolev

16:12 19.07.2019
Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

16:34 18.07.2019
Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

15:42 17.07.2019
Gazprom boosts gas transit to EU via Ukraine by 25%

Gazprom boosts gas transit to EU via Ukraine by 25%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

Ukraine raises UGS gas reserves to 16 bcm – Kobolev

Odesa port-side plant launches production of ammonia, carbamide – first deputy director

Ukraine asking U.S. to sell more Javelin anti-tank systems – Taylor

Resolving energy security issue important especially in context of preparation for heating season – NSDC secretary

LATEST

Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

Odesa port-side plant launches production of ammonia, carbamide – first deputy director

Ukraine asking U.S. to sell more Javelin anti-tank systems – Taylor

Trident to challenge repeat bids on Dolphin field PSA if announced

Resolving energy security issue important especially in context of preparation for heating season – NSDC secretary

Guaranteed Buyer complains to SBI on judge who halts Ukrenergo tariffs

Ferrexpo sees 77.6% rise in net profit in H1

Mobile operator lifecell sees 41.8% rise in net loss, revenue – 16.1% up in Q2

Ukrainian ministries disapprove Ukrzaliznytsia's initiative to lower rail transport land tax

Net profit of Ukrainian banks 3.7 times up in H1, 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD