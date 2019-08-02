Mobile operator lifecell sees 41.8% rise in net loss, revenue – 16.1% up in Q2

The mobile communications operator lifecell in April-June 2019 saw a rise of 41.8% in net loss year-over-year, to UAH 293.2 million.

According to financial report posted on its official website, lifecell's revenue grew by 16.1%, to UAH 1.48 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 41.7%, to UAH 798.8 million. EBITDA margin grew by 9.7 percentage points, to 53.9%.

The increase is linked to growth in profit from consumption of mobile Internet that resulted of growing number of users of 4.5G network, the company said.

In the second quarter of 2018, the active subscriber base of the lifecell operator decreased by 12.8% on an annual basis, to 6.8 million subscribers.

Active three month ARPU (average revenue per user per month) increased by 27.3% by this period and amounted to UAH 53.1.

Capital investment in April-June totalled UAH 350 million that is 78.8% less year-over-year.

The penetration of smartphones in the operator's network at the end of the second quarter was 73%.

Lifecell is the third largest mobile operator in Ukraine.