Economy

18:35 24.07.2019

Russia, Turkey preparing intergovernmental agreement on settlements, payments

2 min read
Russia, Turkey preparing intergovernmental agreement on settlements, payments

Russia and Turkey are preparing an intergovernmental agreement on settlements and payments, two informed sources told Interfax.

One of them said that bilateral talks on this issue took place in Moscow and Ankara last week. A draft agreement has been drawn up and is being considered by the sides' relevant ministries, the source said.

The next meeting of the Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic Cooperation, where Russia is represented by Energy Minister Alexander Novak, will take place this week. Last October, in an interview with Business FM, Novak cited Turkey as an example of a country with which settlement in national currencies is developing. This has become a priority for the Russian authorities in recent years due to Western sanctions and periodic problems with dollar settlements.

At the beginning of June, Russia signed an analogous agreement with its biggest trade partner, China.

Turkey is a major importer of Russian gas, but the most attention-getting contract between the sides concerns Russia's deliveries of S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems. The value of the deal, which the U.S. actively criticizes, is estimated at $2.5 billion, a portion of which has been provided as a loan, according to Rostec head Sergei Chemezov. It has not been officially announced in what currency Turkey is paying for the systems, but in June, Rosoboronexport head Alexander Mikheyev said that Russia was not using the dollar or the SWIFT system for arms contracts.

Tags: #russia #turkey
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:41 24.07.2019
Denisova claims negotiations with Russia underway on return of Ukrainian POW sailors

Denisova claims negotiations with Russia underway on return of Ukrainian POW sailors

11:25 24.07.2019
JFO HQ reports one enemy attack on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day

JFO HQ reports one enemy attack on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day

10:20 24.07.2019
Ukrainian MFA calls on intl community to condemn decision of Russian Supreme Court in relation to Pavlo Hryb

Ukrainian MFA calls on intl community to condemn decision of Russian Supreme Court in relation to Pavlo Hryb

18:59 23.07.2019
Joint mission of Russian, Chinese strategic bombers in airspace of Asia-Pacific region not aimed against third countries – Russian Aerospace Forces

Joint mission of Russian, Chinese strategic bombers in airspace of Asia-Pacific region not aimed against third countries – Russian Aerospace Forces

17:34 23.07.2019
Russian Supreme Court upholds sentence given to Ukrainian Hryb

Russian Supreme Court upholds sentence given to Ukrainian Hryb

15:15 23.07.2019
Russia-led militants fire shells at Ukrainian army positions near Luhanske on Tuesday morning

Russia-led militants fire shells at Ukrainian army positions near Luhanske on Tuesday morning

10:51 23.07.2019
Court in Ukraine allows Oschadbank to recover from Russia over $1.1 bln in damages due to annexation of Crimea

Court in Ukraine allows Oschadbank to recover from Russia over $1.1 bln in damages due to annexation of Crimea

10:35 23.07.2019
No attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past 24 hours

No attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past 24 hours

10:33 23.07.2019
Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

16:24 20.07.2019
Over 60% of Russians approve of president's performance - VCIOM poll

Over 60% of Russians approve of president's performance - VCIOM poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

About UAH 6 bln revenue shortfall for Ukrainian ports in Azov Sea region since 2014

Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

Ukraine fully utilizing gas import capacity

LATEST

Elena Filiniuk from Abbott Laboratories becomes commercial department director of Darnitsa

Nova Poshta raises number of branches by 42.9% in H1, 2019

PrivatBank will start selling its property at Dutch auctions

Huawei to build 4G network in Kyiv subway for Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell

Ukrtransnafta fully pays dividends for 2018 to Naftogaz

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

METRO Cash & Carry Ukraine changes CEO

Ukraine submits proposals to future WTO agreement on e-commerce

Court in London starts considering PrivatBank appeal in dispute with ex-owners

Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry, Fiscal Service, others sign memo of cooperation to verify info on beneficiaries

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD