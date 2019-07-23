Economy

16:34 23.07.2019

Court in London starts considering PrivatBank appeal in dispute with ex-owners

1 min read
Court in London starts considering PrivatBank appeal in dispute with ex-owners

The Court of Appeal in England and Wales on July 22 started considering PrivatBank's appeal against the decision of the first instance on the discrepancy of the jurisdiction of the bank's claim against the ex-owners, a source familiar with the case has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The hearings will last about five days," he said.

The interlocutor of the agency noted that the main subject of consideration will be the justification of the first instance's refusal the consideration of the dispute in the British jurisdiction and the corresponding interim measures.

The source said that the decision of the court of appeal is expected in September or early October, although it is likely that it will be announced at the end of the hearings.

Tags: #court #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:45 23.07.2019
Ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk sues blogger Schneider to defend honor, dignity

Ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk sues blogger Schneider to defend honor, dignity

10:51 23.07.2019
Court in Ukraine allows Oschadbank to recover from Russia over $1.1 bln in damages due to annexation of Crimea

Court in Ukraine allows Oschadbank to recover from Russia over $1.1 bln in damages due to annexation of Crimea

10:04 23.07.2019
Court changes restraint measure for ex-leader of pro-Yanukovych party Yefremov from custody to house arrest

Court changes restraint measure for ex-leader of pro-Yanukovych party Yefremov from custody to house arrest

08:12 21.07.2019
Supreme Court upholds CEC appeal on cancellation of registration of MP Onyshchenko as parliamentary candidate for Rada elections

Supreme Court upholds CEC appeal on cancellation of registration of MP Onyshchenko as parliamentary candidate for Rada elections

14:55 20.07.2019
Opposition Platform-For Life demands that Vyshinsky be released from custody

Opposition Platform-For Life demands that Vyshinsky be released from custody

16:25 19.07.2019
Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until Sept 19

Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until Sept 19

15:39 19.07.2019
Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

13:25 17.07.2019
Moscow court extends arrests of first six out of 24 Ukrainian sailors for 3 months

Moscow court extends arrests of first six out of 24 Ukrainian sailors for 3 months

10:04 16.07.2019
Kyiv court hearing on Vyshinsky case rescheduled for July 19

Kyiv court hearing on Vyshinsky case rescheduled for July 19

15:40 15.07.2019
Kyiv court allows JKX to proceed with execution of London arbitration decision to recover $12 mln of damages

Kyiv court allows JKX to proceed with execution of London arbitration decision to recover $12 mln of damages

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

About UAH 6 bln revenue shortfall for Ukrainian ports in Azov Sea region since 2014

Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

Ukraine fully utilizing gas import capacity

LATEST

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

METRO Cash & Carry Ukraine changes CEO

Ukraine submits proposals to future WTO agreement on e-commerce

Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry, Fiscal Service, others sign memo of cooperation to verify info on beneficiaries

Ukrtransgaz will fully pay for gas supplied by Axpo by Aug

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

Naftogaz transfers another UAH 8.2 bln of dividends for 2018 to state budget

Piraeus Bank reports on illegal change of ownership of Lviv Macaroni Factory

About UAH 6 bln revenue shortfall for Ukrainian ports in Azov Sea region since 2014

Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD