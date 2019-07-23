Court in London starts considering PrivatBank appeal in dispute with ex-owners

The Court of Appeal in England and Wales on July 22 started considering PrivatBank's appeal against the decision of the first instance on the discrepancy of the jurisdiction of the bank's claim against the ex-owners, a source familiar with the case has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The hearings will last about five days," he said.

The interlocutor of the agency noted that the main subject of consideration will be the justification of the first instance's refusal the consideration of the dispute in the British jurisdiction and the corresponding interim measures.

The source said that the decision of the court of appeal is expected in September or early October, although it is likely that it will be announced at the end of the hearings.