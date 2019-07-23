Economy

Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry, Fiscal Service, others sign memo of cooperation to verify info on beneficiaries

The Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank, the State Fiscal Service, the State Financial Monitoring Service and a number of other authorities have signed a memorandum of cooperation in establishing a mechanism for verifying information on ultimate beneficial owners.

According to a report on the Ministry of Justice's website, the document was also signed by the National Agency for Tracing, Recovery and Management of Crime Assets, as well as the State Electronic Governance Agency.

"Our document is an action plan, a ready-made roadmap that defines the next steps of state bodies and civil society institutions in creating the concept of verification of beneficiaries. It sets out clear deadlines and executors," Deputy Justice Minister Olena Sukmanova said.

