Economy

17:35 19.07.2019

NBU says it wins UAH 3 bln dispute with Kolomoisky-controlled Erlan in Supreme Court

3 min read
NBU says it wins UAH 3 bln dispute with Kolomoisky-controlled Erlan in Supreme Court

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court on July 2 confirmed the National Bank's position that the state's entry into PrivatBank's capital (Kyiv) is not essential grounds for termination of mortgage contracts concluded with property guarantors controlled by Ihor Kolomoisky, the NBU said in a press release on Thursday evening.

"The Supreme Court rejected the cassation appeal filed by PrJSC Erlan (TM Biola), controlled by Ihor Kolomoisky, which demanded the termination of the mortgage contract concluded with the National Bank and thus tried to avoid fulfilling its obligations under them," the report said.

According to him, Erlan provided the National Bank with collateral property worth UAH 3 billion as a guarantee for a refinancing loan provided to the bank before its nationalization. The plaintiff believed that as a result of the state's entry into PrivatBank's capital, there was a significant change in the circumstances when the creditor (the National Bank) and the debtor (PrivatBank) merged into one.

According to the NBU, the importance of this decision lies in the fact that the Supreme Court has formed judicial practice for this category of cases, since now the property guarantors of PrivatBank refinancing loans are trying to terminate mortgage contracts in courts, citing a significant change in circumstances.

"In total, the courts of first and appeal instances have already taken more than 50 court decisions in favor of the National Bank, which entered into legal force. However, the decision of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court of July 2 is the first in this category of cases accepted in favor of the NBU by a higher court and is not subject to appeal," the head of the claims department of the NBU legal department Viktor Hryhorchuk said.

The National Bank recalls that in 2015, Kolomoisky, who at that time was co-owner of PrivatBank, entered into a guarantee agreement with the NBU to ensure repayment of five refinancing loans received by PrivatBank for the period 2008-2014. It signed a guarantee agreement with the NBU and in fact assumed personal obligations to pay off the bank's debt to the National Bank, which today amounts to UAH 9.2 billion. "Kolomoisky has not fulfilled any of these obligations to the National Bank," the NBU said.

In 2018, the National Bank filed four lawsuits in the Economic Court of Dnipropetrovsk region and a lawsuit in the Court of First Instance of the Republic and Canton of Geneva (Switzerland) against Kolomoisky in order to recover this debt. The Supreme Court on March 19, 2019, granted the cassation complaints of the NBU, canceling the decisions of the lower courts on the return of the claims of the National Bank. As a result, the Economic Court of Dnipropetrovsk region opened proceedings on the case for recovering funds from Kolomoisky.

Tags: #nbu #supreme_court #kolomoisky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:34 19.07.2019
NBU predicts reduction in refinancing rate to 8% by late 2021 under baseline scenario

NBU predicts reduction in refinancing rate to 8% by late 2021 under baseline scenario

16:00 19.07.2019
Supreme Court rejects Ukrzaliznytsia complaint against PIB's transferring credit agreements with company to VR Global Partners

Supreme Court rejects Ukrzaliznytsia complaint against PIB's transferring credit agreements with company to VR Global Partners

16:19 18.07.2019
NBU says Ukraine could issue $1 bln eurobonds

NBU says Ukraine could issue $1 bln eurobonds

15:24 18.07.2019
NBU cuts refinancing rate to 17%

NBU cuts refinancing rate to 17%

14:55 18.07.2019
NBU improves forecast of Ukraine's GDP growth to 3% in 2019, 3.2% in 2020

NBU improves forecast of Ukraine's GDP growth to 3% in 2019, 3.2% in 2020

13:21 15.07.2019
Court lifts seizure of 415 real estate assets related to Kolomoisky

Court lifts seizure of 415 real estate assets related to Kolomoisky

12:17 12.07.2019
Court launches proceedings in cases to recover funds from Kolomoisky under NBU's claim

Court launches proceedings in cases to recover funds from Kolomoisky under NBU's claim

12:31 10.07.2019
NBU predicts fall in revenue from gas transit by $1 bln

NBU predicts fall in revenue from gas transit by $1 bln

11:46 10.07.2019
NBU could improve GPD forecast

NBU could improve GPD forecast

14:13 06.07.2019
Supreme Court reaffirms legality of CEC's refusal to register Onyschenko as candidate for parliamentary elections

Supreme Court reaffirms legality of CEC's refusal to register Onyschenko as candidate for parliamentary elections

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

Zelensky urges foreigners to invest in Ukraine

NBU says Ukraine could issue $1 bln eurobonds

LATEST

Ukraine's top 100 largest state companies see net profit fall by 48% in 2018

Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

Renault Ukraine plans in 2019 to keep 15% share of car market reached in H1, 2019

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister warns about risks if $112 mln not paid to Tatneft on intl arbitration ruling

Parliamentary elections won't affect hryvnia exchange rate

SOCAR and Trident score same number of points in bidding for Dolphin hydrocarbon section

More extraordinary parliamentary elections may be held in 2020 - Ukraine's PM

Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

Zelensky urges foreigners to invest in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD