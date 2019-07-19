Economy

16:12 19.07.2019

Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

2 min read
Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

Ukraine proposes not waiting until September to begin talks regarding a new contract on the transit of Russian gas on the basis of the terms set out by European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, Naftogaz Ukrainy Executive Officer Yuriy Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

"If the Russian side also agrees [with the proposal set forth by Sefcovic], we can start working on contracts on the practical implementation of this alternative right away," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

There should be an interconnection agreement for capacity totaling 90 billion cubic meters a year and an agreement on reserving an average of 60 bcm a year in capacity (or swapping) for 10 years, he wrote.

All of the terms will be standard for European agreements, so there should be no doubts about their economic rationale, Vitrenko wrote.

"If the Russian side doesn't agree with Sefcovic's alternative, it would be interesting to hear why, and to hear a counterproposal," he wrote.

It is in no one's interest to drag out the process, since Europe is tired of dealing with constant problems affecting Russian gas deliveries. Ukraine needs clarity regarding transit, in part to put an end to political speculation in this regard, and Russia would do well to avoid being blamed for another gas crisis, Vitrenko wrote.

At a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, in Konigswinter on July 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that "Russia is ready to come to terms on preserving supplies by the Ukrainian route and is open to reaching agreements on this issue on terms that are economically substantiated and realizable in practice."

Tags: #naftogaz #ukraine #vitrenko #russia #gas_transit #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:41 19.07.2019
Zelensky dismisses Valeriy Chaly from post of Ukraine's envoy to U.S.

Zelensky dismisses Valeriy Chaly from post of Ukraine's envoy to U.S.

15:39 19.07.2019
European Parliament's resolution demonstrates Ukraine's continued support in fight against Russian aggression

European Parliament's resolution demonstrates Ukraine's continued support in fight against Russian aggression

15:39 19.07.2019
Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

14:56 19.07.2019
Renault Ukraine plans in 2019 to keep 15% share of car market reached in H1, 2019

Renault Ukraine plans in 2019 to keep 15% share of car market reached in H1, 2019

14:51 19.07.2019
Most Russians positive about Ukraine, one-fifth negative

Most Russians positive about Ukraine, one-fifth negative

14:26 19.07.2019
Ukraine's deputy foreign minister warns about risks if $112 mln not paid to Tatneft on intl arbitration ruling

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister warns about risks if $112 mln not paid to Tatneft on intl arbitration ruling

13:37 19.07.2019
Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People to make parallel vote count in Rada elections

Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People to make parallel vote count in Rada elections

13:31 19.07.2019
SOCAR and Trident score same number of points in bidding for Dolphin hydrocarbon section

SOCAR and Trident score same number of points in bidding for Dolphin hydrocarbon section

11:46 19.07.2019
Zelensky's envoy in government proposes spending funds from special duties on imports of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas on subsidies

Zelensky's envoy in government proposes spending funds from special duties on imports of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas on subsidies

11:18 19.07.2019
Russia must return, not swap arrested Ukrainian sailors to Ukraine

Russia must return, not swap arrested Ukrainian sailors to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

Zelensky urges foreigners to invest in Ukraine

NBU says Ukraine could issue $1 bln eurobonds

NBU cuts refinancing rate to 17%

LATEST

NBU says it wins UAH 3 bln dispute with Kolomoisky-controlled Erlan in Supreme Court

Supreme Court rejects Ukrzaliznytsia complaint against PIB's transferring credit agreements with company to VR Global Partners

Parliamentary elections won't affect hryvnia exchange rate

More extraordinary parliamentary elections may be held in 2020 - Ukraine's PM

Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

Zelensky urges foreigners to invest in Ukraine

NBU says Ukraine could issue $1 bln eurobonds

NBU cuts refinancing rate to 17%

NBU improves forecast of Ukraine's GDP growth to 3% in 2019, 3.2% in 2020

Proposals for 2020 budget must be discussed with new government, parliament – Groysman

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD