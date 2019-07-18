Economy

17:52 18.07.2019

More extraordinary parliamentary elections may be held in 2020 - Ukraine's PM

2 min read
he next extraordinary parliamentary elections can be combined with the local elections in 2020, after the parliament reform, Ukraine's Prime Minister and leader of the party Ukrainian Strategy Volodymyr Groysman said.

"If we are now forming the Verkhovna Rada from 423 deputies using the old system, does that mean we have to live in this situation for five years? That's not right. Therefore, as soon as we form it [the parliament], we need to conduct a reform, remove immunity, our president needs to sign open lists, reduce the number of deputies, outline decentralization in the Constitution, and within a certain period of time go to elections," Groysman said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said the next extraordinary election should be held "in spring 2020 or in fall 2020, combining it with the local elections, to reduce the costs," not in summer.

Two hundred and fifty parliamentarians is an optimal number to ensure representation of the whole of Ukraine and effective decision-making, Groysman said.

"What's more, the introduction of open lists will increase the quality of election to the parliament," he said.

Groysman additionally said he does not support the idea of introducing a two-chamber parliament system as it may slow down the decision-making process.

Завантаження...
