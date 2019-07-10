Economy

12:29 10.07.2019

Zelensky obliges govt to create information resource for declaring goods – decree on fight against smuggling

3 min read
Zelensky obliges govt to create information resource for declaring goods – decree on fight against smuggling

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree aimed at decreasing smuggling and corruption during customs declaration of goods imported to the customs territory of Ukraine.

According to the decree signed on Tuesday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the unified web portal of the executive authorities should ensure the creation of an information resource to enable voluntary and public declaration of goods of a significant number of items imported into the customs territory of Ukraine in one batch; the publication of monthly reports on the results of implementation of a pilot project to create conditions to prevent customs evasion in accordance with government resolution No. 479 dated June 20, 2018.

The government is instructed to work out the issue of disclosing, in the form of open data, impersonal information about the customs value of goods transported across the customs border of Ukraine, and ensuring the systematic updating of this information.

The government must take measures aimed at providing the possibility of real-time exchange of information with information systems of other countries on the customs clearance of goods transported across the border of Ukraine in the prescribed manner.

The government is also instructed to take measures before January 1, 2020 to ensure proper interaction between the guarantors issuing financial guarantees to ensure the payment of customs duties, and the tax and income bodies through electronic communication in accordance with the requirements of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is charged with submitting to consideration by the National Security Council the issue of creating an inter-ministerial commission on combating smuggling and corruption at customs in order to develop and submit a draft program to combat smuggling and corruption during customs clearance of goods to the National Security and Defense Council.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine should ensure that a helpline is created in the Office of the President for reporting cases of smuggling and corruption during the customs clearance of goods, as well as actions that have signs of evading customs payments.

By his decree, the President also recommended the Prosecutor General's Office, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police to take measures to prevent the provision of instructions to the tax and income agencies to inspect (re-examine) goods, commercial vehicles, except for the transfer of instructions as part of criminal proceedings in a prescribed manner.

Tags: #declaring #zelensky #customs
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:49 10.07.2019
Zelensky suggests turning Chornobyl zone into one of growth points for new Ukraine

Zelensky suggests turning Chornobyl zone into one of growth points for new Ukraine

12:35 10.07.2019
Zelensky in Boryspil introduces new head of Kyiv Regional Administration Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

Zelensky in Boryspil introduces new head of Kyiv Regional Administration Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

16:14 09.07.2019
Zelensky terminates powers of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board member Zgurovsky, appoints Arakhamia, Zahorodniuk supervisory board members

Zelensky terminates powers of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board member Zgurovsky, appoints Arakhamia, Zahorodniuk supervisory board members

16:13 09.07.2019
Yevdokymov appointed deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – order

Yevdokymov appointed deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – order

15:23 09.07.2019
Ukraine's government tasked with synchronizing customs databases with those of neighboring countries

Ukraine's government tasked with synchronizing customs databases with those of neighboring countries

18:44 08.07.2019
EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

17:49 08.07.2019
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

13:30 08.07.2019
Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to keep calm, not to fall for provocations, promises response

Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to keep calm, not to fall for provocations, promises response

09:49 08.07.2019
Zelensky, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska

Zelensky, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska

15:17 06.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Ihor Bondarenko head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

Zelensky appoints Ihor Bondarenko head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU predicts fall in revenue from gas transit by $1 bln

NBU could improve GPD forecast

Zelensky terminates powers of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board member Zgurovsky, appoints Arakhamia, Zahorodniuk supervisory board members

Ukraine's government tasked with synchronizing customs databases with those of neighboring countries

Energy Efficiency Fund with partners will issue $235 mln for 6,000 unions of multi-apartment block co-owners in four years

LATEST

Farmak raises EUR 15 mln loan from EBRD

NBU predicts fall in revenue from gas transit by $1 bln

NBU could improve GPD forecast

Supreme Court unlocks appointment of advisors for privatization of five state-run companies

Energy Efficiency Fund with partners will issue $235 mln for 6,000 unions of multi-apartment block co-owners in four years

AMC opens case on Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings' and Ukroboronprom's gaining control over Motor Sich

Ukraine ready to talk with EU to strengthen trade in 2020 – Groysman

EBRD to issue EUR 20 mln to Dniprovska agro-industrial group to reconstruct slaughtering house

Legal merger of Alfa-Bank, Ukrsotsbank expected this autumn

Join Up! tour operator's revenue in 2018 totals UAH 65.7 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD