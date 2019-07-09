Economy

09:34 09.07.2019

Ukraine ready to talk with EU to strengthen trade in 2020 – Groysman

Ukraine is ready for negotiations with the European Union to strengthen trade in 2020 and implement new opportunities, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has reported.

"Today, we sell 43% of exports to the EU market. We have free trade area agreements. In 2018 we revised and increased the quotas (for export). There will be an opportunity to revise trade conditions in 2020 and we are working to expand the volume and "horizon" of trade. Every citizen will benefit from this. This is my priority," Groysman said on the air of the Svoboda Slova program on ICTV.

