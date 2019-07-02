Economy

12:50 02.07.2019

Court decision on tariffs for Ukrenergo makes functioning of new electricity market model impossible

2 min read
Court decision on tariffs for Ukrenergo makes functioning of new electricity market model impossible

The decision of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to satisfy the claim of JSC Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant against the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) in the form of suspending the regulator's decisions on tariffs for Ukrenergo makes the functioning of a new model of the wholesale electricity market impossible, Ukrenergo has said.

"The decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court will lead to the collapse of the new market, since the suspended decisions of the regulator were adopted to provide new algorithms of the market's operation," the company's press service said citing Head of Ukrenergo Vsevolod Kovalchuk.

He said that the new tariffs set for the company in June took into account such necessary costs to ensure the operation of the new wholesale electricity market as expenses of electricity in the transmission networks, compensation for electricity generated from renewable energy, the cost of ancillary services provided by generation companies for the unified power grid to provide the necessary level of reserves.

"Non-application of these tariffs makes it impossible to pay for electric energy consumed in backbone networks, compensate to manufacturers who operate with feed-in tariffs, as well as pay for ancillary services, that is support for reserves in the unified power grid, and therefore makes it impossible for the market to function," Kovalchuk said.

 

Tags: #kovalchuk #tariffs #court #ukrenergo #electricity_market #electricity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:45 02.07.2019
DTEK plans to start importing electricity from Europe in July

DTEK plans to start importing electricity from Europe in July

17:46 27.06.2019
Prices of electricity for small non-households to grow by 10-25% from July 1

Prices of electricity for small non-households to grow by 10-25% from July 1

16:28 27.06.2019
Ukrenergo signs agreement with ENTSO-E on exchange of data on Transparency Platform

Ukrenergo signs agreement with ENTSO-E on exchange of data on Transparency Platform

13:54 27.06.2019
Guaranteed Buyer starts concluding electricity sale and purchase agreements on new feed-in tariff

Guaranteed Buyer starts concluding electricity sale and purchase agreements on new feed-in tariff

10:26 27.06.2019
President sends bill on cutting electricity tariffs to parliament

President sends bill on cutting electricity tariffs to parliament

10:24 26.06.2019
Firtash's lawyers disappointed with decision of Austrian Supreme Court on his extradition to U.S., declare his innocence

Firtash's lawyers disappointed with decision of Austrian Supreme Court on his extradition to U.S., declare his innocence

15:09 25.06.2019
Supreme Court of Austria allows Firtash to be extradited to United States, final decision to be made by Justice Minister of Austria

Supreme Court of Austria allows Firtash to be extradited to United States, final decision to be made by Justice Minister of Austria

12:07 20.06.2019
NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

10:11 20.06.2019
Court extends Yefremov arrest for another 2 months - Prosecutor General's Office

Court extends Yefremov arrest for another 2 months - Prosecutor General's Office

17:08 19.06.2019
Court hearing in The Hague against suspects in MH17 tragedy starts at 10:00 on March 9, 2020

Court hearing in The Hague against suspects in MH17 tragedy starts at 10:00 on March 9, 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Demand for Ukrzaliznytsia eurobonds exceeds supply by 5 times

Ukrzaliznytsia places five-year eurobonds for $500 mln at 8.25%

Naftogaz sees 71% fall in net profit in 2018 – consolidated statements

Group DF refutes information about alleged sale of Firtash's stake in Inter TV channel

EU sanctions against Russia prolonged until January 31, 2020

LATEST

Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

Supreme Court refuses hearing tax office's claim against decision about unlawfulness of accruing UAH 9 mln of taxes more for Poltava Petroleum Company

UIA launches combined aircraft + bus service from Vinnytsia jointly with ATASS-Boryspil

Revenue target of national budget met by 82% in June

EBRD to provide EUR 19.7 mln for Scatec Solar to build solar power plant in Chyhyryn

Ukraine increases gas transit by 6.1% in six months

Novatek ready to supply Gazprom with LNG in winter due to uncertainty over Ukraine transit

Public debt for housing services in Ukraine 9.8% down in May

Ukrainian startup PatentBot assessed at US$1 mln

Winners of PSA tenders to invest about $430 mln in exploration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD