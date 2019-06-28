Economy

16:15 28.06.2019

Gazprom hasn't received official gas swap offers from Ukraine, only statements from Naftogaz managers on social media

Gazprom has not received official gas swap offers from Ukraine, company head Alexei Miller told journalists.

"As for swaps, we haven't received any official proposals from the Ukrainian side. These were individual statements from managers of Naftogaz Ukrainy on social media. We don't take such statements seriously," Miller said.

Commenting on the situation should agreements on the transit of gas to Europe not be reached by December 31, 2020, he said: "January 1 is New Year's Day. Well, if it's the New Year, that means it'll be fun."

"There is quite a high number of combinations [possible outcomes], but we have to alert our colleagues from abroad - foreign analysts are not mentioning all the scenarios. Nowhere is the scenario that Nord Stream 2 will be built on time, that a new transit contract will be signed by December 31, that a new gas supply contract will be signed by Russia and Ukraine. Why not?" he said.

Some other scenarios are also lacking. "We must do all we can to reach agreements, but we also need to take precautions, Gazprom in particular, so that we can honor our commitments to European consumers," he said.

