Antonov state enterprise discuses cooperation in import substitution with western partners at Le Bourget 2019

Antonov State Enterprise (Kyiv) is preparing plans to develop cooperation in the sphere of import substitution with western partners in promising programs of the national aircraft building.

The press service of the enterprise told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday that during the first day of Le Bourget 2019 International Paris Air Show, a delegation of the enterprise held several meetings with western companies to discuss cooperation in the programs of the An-1x8 passenger regional jet family, medium transport An-178 and An-188 military transport aircraft with a short take-off and landing capability.

"The development of cooperation in the sphere of import substitution was discussed during the past negotiations," the press service said.

Antonov State Enterprise is the leading Ukrainian developer and manufacturer of aircraft equipment, the recognized world leader in the niche of transport aircraft of the widest use. By decision of the Ukrainian government, Antonov in 2015 became part of state-run Ukroboronprom Concern.