Economy

10:54 14.06.2019

Ukraine's Finance Ministry confirms issue of seven-year eurobonds worth EUR 1 bln at 6.75% per annum

1 min read
Ukraine's Finance Ministry confirms issue of seven-year eurobonds worth EUR 1 bln at 6.75% per annum

Ukraine has announced the pricing of new eurobonds issued in euros in the amount of EUR 1 billion with maturity on June 20, 2026, the demand stood at EUR 6 billion.

"The notes will bear interest at the rate of 6.75% per annum," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its website.

"The new issue is expected to be rated "B-" by Standard & Poor's and "B-" by Fitch," the report said.

"Settlement of the new issue is expected to take place on June 20, 2019," the ministry said.

"The proceeds of the notes will be used for general budgetary purposes," the document reads.

Tags: #eurobonds #ukraine #finance_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:02 13.06.2019
Three Ukrainians killed, another one badly injured in road accident in Poland

Three Ukrainians killed, another one badly injured in road accident in Poland

18:57 13.06.2019
Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

18:51 13.06.2019
Russia, EC and Ukraine could hold trilateral gas talks in second half of Sept

Russia, EC and Ukraine could hold trilateral gas talks in second half of Sept

17:57 13.06.2019
Top five from Movement of New Forces Party for parliamentary elections include Saakashvili, Sakvarelidze, Doniy, Zhukova, Lanovy

Top five from Movement of New Forces Party for parliamentary elections include Saakashvili, Sakvarelidze, Doniy, Zhukova, Lanovy

17:57 13.06.2019
IMF waiting for completion of elections in Ukraine to determine prospects for cooperation

IMF waiting for completion of elections in Ukraine to determine prospects for cooperation

17:37 13.06.2019
EBRD supports postponing launch of electricity market in Ukraine, but considers one-year term excessive

EBRD supports postponing launch of electricity market in Ukraine, but considers one-year term excessive

17:16 13.06.2019
Member of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board Abromavicius discuss defense reform in Ukraine with U.S. officials

Member of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board Abromavicius discuss defense reform in Ukraine with U.S. officials

17:03 13.06.2019
Nationalists assure leader of Ukraine's new Orthodox Church of support in new parliament

Nationalists assure leader of Ukraine's new Orthodox Church of support in new parliament

16:59 13.06.2019
Zelensky plans to make Ukraine digital leader

Zelensky plans to make Ukraine digital leader

16:19 13.06.2019
UkSATSE, Mariupol port, Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority lead rating of stability of state companies in Ukraine

UkSATSE, Mariupol port, Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority lead rating of stability of state companies in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia, EC and Ukraine could hold trilateral gas talks in second half of Sept

IMF waiting for completion of elections in Ukraine to determine prospects for cooperation

Ukraine could launch new program with IMF late 2019

Trident Acquisitions offers $1 bln of investment in in tender to develop Black Sea shelf section via PSA

Interdepartmental commission gets four applications to take part in tender to develop Dolphin field via PSA

LATEST

EBRD counts on acceleration of preparing Ukrgazvydobuvannia loan project

Congressmen register U.S. second bill on sanctions against Nord Stream 2

NBU complains to High Council of Justice about four judges for violations in PrivatBank cases

Wizz Air will raise frequency of flights from Lviv airport to Slovakia, Poland, Germany from Oct 20

Ukrenergo to reconstruct 18 substations' transformers this year

Kyivstar launches application for analyzing network quality

Govt additionally sends UAH 1 bln to primary health care institutions

PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

Belarus having problems raising $600-mln Russian loan

Ukraine's special envoy, Moldovan prime minister discuss political crisis in Moldova

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD