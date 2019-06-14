Ukraine's Finance Ministry confirms issue of seven-year eurobonds worth EUR 1 bln at 6.75% per annum

Ukraine has announced the pricing of new eurobonds issued in euros in the amount of EUR 1 billion with maturity on June 20, 2026, the demand stood at EUR 6 billion.

"The notes will bear interest at the rate of 6.75% per annum," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its website.

"The new issue is expected to be rated "B-" by Standard & Poor's and "B-" by Fitch," the report said.

"Settlement of the new issue is expected to take place on June 20, 2019," the ministry said.

"The proceeds of the notes will be used for general budgetary purposes," the document reads.