Economy

17:57 13.06.2019

IMF waiting for completion of elections in Ukraine to determine prospects for cooperation

IMF waiting for completion of elections in Ukraine to determine prospects for cooperation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the completion of parliamentary elections in Ukraine to continue negotiations on further cooperation with the country, IMF Spokesperson Gerry Rice has said at a briefing in Washington.

Asked to comment on the words of the deputy head of the presidential administration of Ukraine, Oleksiy Honcharuk, on the possible launch of a new three- or four-year program with the IMF at the end of this year, he said they expected the completion of the elections before moving forward.

Rice noted that in May the IMF mission worked in Kyiv, which had initial discussions with the newly elected president of the country, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Tags: #elections #verkhovna_rada #ukraine #imf
Interfax-Ukraine
