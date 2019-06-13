Ukraine could launch new program with IMF late 2019

Ukraine is preparing for a possible launch of the new three-four-year program of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the end of 2019, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Oleksiy Honcharuk has said in an interview with NV.Business ezine.

"We are now really starting to think about a new three-four-year program with the IMF, so that we can launch it at the end of the year if the necessary conditions for this appear," he said.

"In it, we will try to lay structural reforms, which over the years will lead the country to a qualitatively new level," the deputy head of the presidential administration said.

Honcharuk said that there are good starting conditions for the new program: during the past 14 quarters, the economy has been growing steadily, although not rapidly, with acceptable inflation and reserves, as well as an improvement in the Doing Business rating.

According to the deputy head of the presidential administration, Ukraine's obligations under the program with the IMF must be implemented in order to justify the confidence of not only the IMF, but also all systemic investors.

"In order for Ukraine to be a predictable country for partners, which cooperates with international institutions enjoying their trust, it is necessary to fulfill obligations, and not develop exotic scenarios," Honcharuk said.