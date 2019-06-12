Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

The life insurance companies of Ukraine in January-March 2019 collected UAH 1.021 billion of gross insurance premiums, which is 23.6% more than in the same period a year earlier.

According to the website of the National Commission for the State Regulation of the Financial Services Market, 95.4% of the total insurance premiums came from individuals, 4.6% from legal entities.

During January-March 2018, the number of insured individuals increased by 11.8%, to 4.588 million.

In January-March 2019, life companies paid customers UAH 146.2 million, which is 41.8% less than in the same period a year earlier.

According to the regulator, the number of life insurance companies in Ukraine as of March 31, 2019 decreased to 27 from 32.