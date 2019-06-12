Deputy construction minister proposes to build Kyiv City with govt, business district in Telychka industrial zone

Deputy Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Minister Lev Partskhaladze plans to propose to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a project to build the Kyiv City administrative and business district in the Telychka industrial zone with an area of around 100 ha and transfer the Presidential Administration and other administrative buildings from downtown.

"We will definitely offer it. I believe that this should be one of the symbols of changes in the country," Partskhaladze said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, since 2003, the Kyiv City large-scale project in the Telychka industrial zone has been proposed for consideration by the mayors of the city, but the idea did not find support.

"Since 2003, I have an idea to create on the site of Telychka the so-called "Kyiv City," like the city of skyscrapers behind the orbital road in Paris and move there 1 million square meters of administrative premises, make the so-called government and business district, and the vacated premises in the center of the city, for example, to give to hotels, cultural centers, and perhaps housing. What will happen? In the city center it will become more comfortable, there will be much less traffic jams on the way to and from work, there will be a sharp impetus to the development of tourism," he said.

The implementation of such a project will solve the problem of uniform loading of the left and right banks, and the use of modern technologies and approaches to designing rooms, including open space, could increase the density of people loading by 30-40% and improve labor efficiency, the deputy minister said.

In addition, Partskhaladze spoke about the project of turning Trukhaniv Island into a recreational zone, in particular, equipping locations for practicing water sports, moving the zoo to the island and launching a cable car.

"The river is one of the strengths of the city and you need to use it in full: recreation, rest, promenades. We should go for a walk to the river, while we are going to Khreschatyk Street. This is my idea appeared 15 years ago. But don't worry, we are patient. It's not a ministerial task, it's a question for the city. It's a vision of how to make large-scale projects, attract huge amounts of money, invest, create jobs and more effectively develop cities," Partskhaladze said.