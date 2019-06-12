Economy

12:40 12.06.2019

Deputy construction minister proposes to build Kyiv City with govt, business district in Telychka industrial zone

2 min read
Deputy construction minister proposes to build Kyiv City with govt, business district in Telychka industrial zone

 Deputy Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Minister Lev Partskhaladze plans to propose to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a project to build the Kyiv City administrative and business district in the Telychka industrial zone with an area of around 100 ha and transfer the Presidential Administration and other administrative buildings from downtown.

"We will definitely offer it. I believe that this should be one of the symbols of changes in the country," Partskhaladze said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, since 2003, the Kyiv City large-scale project in the Telychka industrial zone has been proposed for consideration by the mayors of the city, but the idea did not find support.

"Since 2003, I have an idea to create on the site of Telychka the so-called "Kyiv City," like the city of skyscrapers behind the orbital road in Paris and move there 1 million square meters of administrative premises, make the so-called government and business district, and the vacated premises in the center of the city, for example, to give to hotels, cultural centers, and perhaps housing. What will happen? In the city center it will become more comfortable, there will be much less traffic jams on the way to and from work, there will be a sharp impetus to the development of tourism," he said.

The implementation of such a project will solve the problem of uniform loading of the left and right banks, and the use of modern technologies and approaches to designing rooms, including open space, could increase the density of people loading by 30-40% and improve labor efficiency, the deputy minister said.

In addition, Partskhaladze spoke about the project of turning Trukhaniv Island into a recreational zone, in particular, equipping locations for practicing water sports, moving the zoo to the island and launching a cable car.

"The river is one of the strengths of the city and you need to use it in full: recreation, rest, promenades. We should go for a walk to the river, while we are going to Khreschatyk Street. This is my idea appeared 15 years ago. But don't worry, we are patient. It's not a ministerial task, it's a question for the city. It's a vision of how to make large-scale projects, attract huge amounts of money, invest, create jobs and more effectively develop cities," Partskhaladze said.

Tags: #partskhaladze #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:44 12.06.2019
Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

17:39 12.06.2019
Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

17:19 12.06.2019
Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

16:47 12.06.2019
UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

16:37 12.06.2019
Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

16:37 12.06.2019
EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

16:32 12.06.2019
Annual meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Trade and Investment Council scheduled for autumn – U.S. Trade Council

Annual meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Trade and Investment Council scheduled for autumn – U.S. Trade Council

16:03 12.06.2019
U.S. ready to help Ukraine prepare for possible blocking of gas transit in 2020

U.S. ready to help Ukraine prepare for possible blocking of gas transit in 2020

15:27 12.06.2019
Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

14:38 12.06.2019
Ukraine increases exports of titanium ore by 6.1% in Jan-May

Ukraine increases exports of titanium ore by 6.1% in Jan-May

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

Govt permits temporarily, until Jan 1, 2020, to transfer MGU to Naftogaz

NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

Nonresidents buy over half of debut issue of six-year govt bonds

Ukraine preparing euro-denominated seven-year eurobonds, to start road show on June 10 – source

LATEST

Kyiv seeks to build waste recycling plant with annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

Nova Poshta opens over 700 new depots in Ukraine, boosts delivery volumes in Jan-May

PM proposes EBRD president to consider holding general meeting of bank in Ukraine in 2021

Govt permits temporarily, until Jan 1, 2020, to transfer MGU to Naftogaz

NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

DTEK to switch Luhansk TPP to gas burning or to import anthracite from alternative sources if needed

Nonresidents buy over half of debut issue of six-year govt bonds

Авария вертолета на Манхэттене не была терактом

Ukraine preparing euro-denominated seven-year eurobonds, to start road show on June 10 – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD