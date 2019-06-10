Energy minister advocates holding of extraordinary Rada session to discuss feed-in tariff for prosumers

Ukrainian Energy and Coal Industry Minister Ihor Nasalyk has said that an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada should be held and bill No. 10357 should be discussed. The bill envisages guarantees for setting a feed-in tariff for owners of home photovoltaic power plants, including those installed on ground.

"The ministry supports the committee's decision (on bill No. 10357), but this decision is within the competence of the Verkhovna Rada. An extraordinary session would be appropriate, and not only for changes in relation to private photovoltaic power plants, but also changes in relation to miners [the bill on the modernization of the public coal industry," Nasalyk said in parliament on Friday.

As reported, MPs Lev Pilisetsky, Oleksandr Dombrovsky, Olha Belkova, Oleksiy Riabchyn on June 3 registered bill No. 10357, summarizing previous versions of bills that appeared in May. The document has been sent to provide a guarantee of having a feed-in tariff for ground-based photovoltaic power plants with a capacity of up to 30 kW.