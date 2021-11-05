Economy

Ukraine signs contracts for coal supply from Poland, U.S., South Africa – Energy Minister

Ukrainian electricity producers already have contracted coal supplies from Poland, the United States and South Africa, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"In November, 1.5 million tonnes of domestic coal is expected, and at the same time, the share of imports will increase due to the diversification of supply sources. Ukrainian companies have already signed contracts for the supply of coal from Poland, the United States, South Africa," the minister said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to him, the cost of imported coal reaches $300 per tonne, especially coal supplied by sea.

The minister noted that in October thermal power plants received 1.3 million tonnes of own-produced coal, or 85% of the total supply. Imports amounted to 260,000 tonnes, of which 36,000 tonnes account for state generation.

At the same time, the minister pointed out that the Russian Federation had limited the transit of coal from Kazakhstan.

Considering these factors, the minister stressed the need to develop domestic coal mining.

"It is important that we look at the possibilities of rapidly increasing domestic production. And if there are such opportunities and there is an opportunity to invest in domestic coal, this is the key priority," he stressed.

As reported, in November Ukraine plans to import 562,000 tonnes of coal, of which about 200,000 tonnes will be supplied to PJSC Centrenergo.

