Ukraine to reduce gas consumption to level of its production – Energy Minister

Ukraine will reduce gas consumption to the level of its own production and continue the transition to carbon-free energy, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said during a meeting with acting US Chargé d'Affaires for Ukraine Alan Purcell and US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine Director James Hope on Wednesday.

"This will be facilitated by the involvement of USAID in the preparation of new projects for the energy sector construction, which should begin immediately after the end of the war," Haluschenko is quoted on the website of the Ministry of Energy.

Another of the immediate tasks of the ministry, according to him, is to increase the export of Ukrainian electricity to Europe.

"Currently, we are planning to increase commercial exports. This is important for us, because there is a shortage in the electricity market due to a decrease in the level of settlements as a result of the war. On the other hand, an increase in the export of Ukrainian electricity will allow European states to largely replace Russian gas," the minister noted.

As reported, Ukraine, through the export of electricity, can replace 17% of the Russian gas consumed in the EU countries.

In 2021, Ukraine reduced its own gas production by 2.2%, to 19.79 billion cubic meters.