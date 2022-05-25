Economy

16:48 25.05.2022

Ukraine to reduce gas consumption to level of its production – Energy Minister

2 min read
Ukraine to reduce gas consumption to level of its production – Energy Minister

Ukraine will reduce gas consumption to the level of its own production and continue the transition to carbon-free energy, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said during a meeting with acting US Chargé d'Affaires for Ukraine Alan Purcell and US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine Director James Hope on Wednesday.

"This will be facilitated by the involvement of USAID in the preparation of new projects for the energy sector construction, which should begin immediately after the end of the war," Haluschenko is quoted on the website of the Ministry of Energy.

Another of the immediate tasks of the ministry, according to him, is to increase the export of Ukrainian electricity to Europe.

"Currently, we are planning to increase commercial exports. This is important for us, because there is a shortage in the electricity market due to a decrease in the level of settlements as a result of the war. On the other hand, an increase in the export of Ukrainian electricity will allow European states to largely replace Russian gas," the minister noted.

As reported, Ukraine, through the export of electricity, can replace 17% of the Russian gas consumed in the EU countries.

In 2021, Ukraine reduced its own gas production by 2.2%, to 19.79 billion cubic meters.

Tags: #gas #energy_minister #haluschenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:49 25.05.2022
As long as EU buys Russian oil and gas, Putin's pockets to be full – Kuleba

As long as EU buys Russian oil and gas, Putin's pockets to be full – Kuleba

16:21 23.05.2022
Naftogaz Ukrainy, Clear Energy launch biogas power plant in Lviv region

Naftogaz Ukrainy, Clear Energy launch biogas power plant in Lviv region

15:48 20.05.2022
Russian gas supplies to Finland to end on morning of May 21

Russian gas supplies to Finland to end on morning of May 21

15:57 16.05.2022
Ukraine provides gas transit from Poland to Hungary for over 1 mcm of gas daily – GTSOU head

Ukraine provides gas transit from Poland to Hungary for over 1 mcm of gas daily – GTSOU head

13:07 12.05.2022
Gas pipeline damaged as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, 17,500 households left without gas

Gas pipeline damaged as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, 17,500 households left without gas

17:15 11.05.2022
GTSOU confirms facts of theft of gas from transit flows in occupied territories

GTSOU confirms facts of theft of gas from transit flows in occupied territories

18:46 29.04.2022
Gas prices for Ukrainian households remain unchanged – PM

Gas prices for Ukrainian households remain unchanged – PM

15:46 26.04.2022
Shmyhal confident Ukraine to become natural gas exporter in coming years

Shmyhal confident Ukraine to become natural gas exporter in coming years

12:38 26.04.2022
Poland imposes sanctions against Gazprom, Novatek

Poland imposes sanctions against Gazprom, Novatek

17:24 25.04.2022
Govt to keep prices for gas, as well as for electricity – Hetmantsev

Govt to keep prices for gas, as well as for electricity – Hetmantsev

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's war against Ukraine destroys over 200 enterprises, 12 airports, over 1,000 educational institutions - Shmyhal

Energoatom denies info of IAEA head about presence of materials for nuclear weapons at occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Ukraine to receive up to $2 bln from intl partners in May, with necessary $5 bln – Finance Minister

Ukraine preparing to join EU Convention on Common Transit Procedure, sign road freight transport agreement – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine negotiates creation of organization of grain exporting countries - Agrarian Policy Ministry

LATEST

Akhmetov believes in Ukraine's victory with Crimea and Donbas

Russia's war against Ukraine destroys over 200 enterprises, 12 airports, over 1,000 educational institutions - Shmyhal

Energoatom denies info of IAEA head about presence of materials for nuclear weapons at occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Govt plans to present draft plan for restoration of Ukraine at conference in Lugano – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine receives $100 mln loan from Japan on concessional terms – Finance Ministry

Kuleba doubts NATO to unblock Ukraine's maritime exports

Ukraine to receive up to $2 bln from intl partners in May, with necessary $5 bln – Finance Minister

PrivatBank claim against ex-owners to rise up to $4.5 bln as London trial adjourns until June 2023

DTEK sees improvement in level of payments for consumed electricity

Ukraine to be able to export about 800 MW of electricity daily to EU by year end – Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD