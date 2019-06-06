Naftogaz should reduce price of gas for public in June by UAH 800-900 per 1,000 cubic meters

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in pursuance of the government resolution adopted on June 5 should reduce the price of gas for the population, set by it at UAH 6,299 per 1,000 cubic meters for June 2019 (excluding VAT), by UAH 800-900, Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Kistion has stated.

"The government has also created an interdepartmental group to check the formula for setting the price of gas by Naftogaz ... We will investigate, together with the deputies, the actual expenses of Naftogaz for natural gas for the needs of the population," the deputy prime minister said.

Kistion noted that due to the decline in gas prices in Europe in spring, the government worked out the decision supported by the International Monetary Fund and obliged Naftogaz to sell gas to the population at a lower price as well.

"The monopolist, instead of ... reducing the price, without any economic arguments, which contradicts the market trend for a fall, raised prices for industry. This caused an increase in gas prices for the population in June," the official noted.