Economy

10:04 06.06.2019

Naftogaz should reduce price of gas for public in June by UAH 800-900 per 1,000 cubic meters

1 min read
Naftogaz should reduce price of gas for public in June by UAH 800-900 per 1,000 cubic meters

 NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in pursuance of the government resolution adopted on June 5 should reduce the price of gas for the population, set by it at UAH 6,299 per 1,000 cubic meters for June 2019 (excluding VAT), by UAH 800-900, Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Kistion has stated.

"The government has also created an interdepartmental group to check the formula for setting the price of gas by Naftogaz ... We will investigate, together with the deputies, the actual expenses of Naftogaz for natural gas for the needs of the population," the deputy prime minister said.

Kistion noted that due to the decline in gas prices in Europe in spring, the government worked out the decision supported by the International Monetary Fund and obliged Naftogaz to sell gas to the population at a lower price as well.

"The monopolist, instead of ... reducing the price, without any economic arguments, which contradicts the market trend for a fall, raised prices for industry. This caused an increase in gas prices for the population in June," the official noted.

Tags: #government #gaz #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:34 06.06.2019
Govt changes gas price formula for households intending to cut it as much as possible

Govt changes gas price formula for households intending to cut it as much as possible

17:10 06.06.2019
Naftogaz asking govt to postpone payment of dividends, help to attract loans for pumping gas into UGS facilities

Naftogaz asking govt to postpone payment of dividends, help to attract loans for pumping gas into UGS facilities

15:26 04.06.2019
Ukrtransgaz in June to test operation of newly created TSO of Ukraine, to start creating legal entity from July

Ukrtransgaz in June to test operation of newly created TSO of Ukraine, to start creating legal entity from July

11:56 04.06.2019
Experts from European GTS operators appointed advisers of GTS Operator director general for unbundling

Experts from European GTS operators appointed advisers of GTS Operator director general for unbundling

10:52 28.05.2019
Naftogaz to cut gas price for households by 8% in July

Naftogaz to cut gas price for households by 8% in July

16:42 24.05.2019
Naftogaz will cut price of natural gas for industrial consumers by 7.6-7.9% in June

Naftogaz will cut price of natural gas for industrial consumers by 7.6-7.9% in June

17:49 20.05.2019
Ukrainian PM Groysman announces resignation

Ukrainian PM Groysman announces resignation

15:39 16.05.2019
Cabinet approves draft amicable agreement between Ukrtransbud, Naftogaz

Cabinet approves draft amicable agreement between Ukrtransbud, Naftogaz

14:30 16.05.2019
Russia could halt gas transit via Ukraine even without launch of Nord Stream 2 – Naftogaz chief

Russia could halt gas transit via Ukraine even without launch of Nord Stream 2 – Naftogaz chief

11:24 16.05.2019
Naftogaz eurobonds could be issued by September, waiting for Ukraine to enter market late May-early June – Naftogaz chief

Naftogaz eurobonds could be issued by September, waiting for Ukraine to enter market late May-early June – Naftogaz chief

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz asking govt to postpone payment of dividends, help to attract loans for pumping gas into UGS facilities

NBU keeps refinancing rate at 17.5%, points out risks of inflation forecast deterioration

PrivatBank accuses ex-owners of allegedly laundering $622.8 mln to buy assets in U.S.

PM instructs Economy ministry, Accounting chamber to create group to audit public borrowing before 2014

Ukraine's state debt strategy built on slow devaluation of hryvnia to UAH 30.70/$1 by late 2022

LATEST

Ukraine preparing for purchase of Russian TVEL's stake in Nuclear Fabrication Fuel Plant by potential investor

Launch of electricity market to slightly impact inflation – NBU

NBU keeps refinancing rate at 17.5%, points out risks of inflation forecast deterioration

Nova Poshta resumes delivery from U.S. online store iHerb

Rada ratifies changes to energy annex to EU-Ukraine Association Agreement

PrivatBank accuses ex-owners of allegedly laundering $622.8 mln to buy assets in U.S.

PM instructs Economy ministry, Accounting chamber to create group to audit public borrowing before 2014

Ukraine's state debt strategy built on slow devaluation of hryvnia to UAH 30.70/$1 by late 2022

Ukraine interested in cooperation with U.S. to improve effectiveness of domestic military-industrial complex – Groysman

Vodafone Ukraine did not by Vega operator – competition agency representative

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD