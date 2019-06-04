Economy

11:56 04.06.2019

Experts from European GTS operators appointed advisers of GTS Operator director general for unbundling

Representatives of some European gas transmission system (GTS) operators, who were involved in the creation of the independent operator of the Ukrainian GTS, have started working on the posts of advisers of director general of branch Operator of the Gas Transmission System of Ukraine, the press service of Ukrtransgaz has reported.

Yves Brulle, representative of GRTgaz became Advisor on Network Development and Investment Planning. Previously, he was Senior Strategy Analyst at GRTgaz (France). Willem Coppoolse, representative of Gasunie became Commercial Advisor. Formerly he was Director of Business Development in Russia and Ukraine at ENGIE Europe NECST.

Vincenzo Mauro Cannizzo, representative of Snam became Adviser on Gas Metering and Metrology. Previously, he was Head of Quality and Service Department at Snam (Italy). Andrea Rovelli, representative of Snam became Advisor on network exploitation, environmental safety and labor. Previously, he was Head of Corporate Enterprise Risk Management at Snam (Italy).

The experts will be actively involved in the unbundling project and assist in the certification of the new TSO from the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) and the EU Energy Community Secretariat by the end of this year.

Tags: #gts #ukrtransgaz #gaz
Interfax-Ukraine
