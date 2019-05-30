IMF mission ready to return to Kyiv after elections, formation of new government

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is ready to return to Kyiv after the parliamentary elections and the formation of a new government, head of the mission Ron van Rooden has said.

"The IMF staff team has had very productive discussions with the Ukrainian authorities, including with President Zelensky, on the review of Ukraine's Stand-By Arrangement with the IMF. The team has found that fiscal and monetary policies remain on track, and it stands ready to return to Kyiv to continue discussions after the forthcoming parliamentary elections as soon as a new government has clarified its policy intentions," the expert stated.