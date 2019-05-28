Economy

19:33 28.05.2019

Danyliuk: Ukraine will get IMF tranche after parliamentary elections, formation of government

Danyliuk: Ukraine will get IMF tranche after parliamentary elections, formation of government

The newly appointed secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), Oleksandr Danyliuk, believes that Ukraine will receive a tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the completion of early parliamentary elections and the formation of government, and this is not a problem.

"I think it will be after the parliamentary elections and the formation of government. Look, the tranche is important, but it is important primarily for the National Bank, which replenishes foreign exchange reserves. Now at this stage it is important that the government fulfill its obligations, both internal on budget and external," he told reporters after a briefing on the meeting of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his team with the IMF mission.

Danyliuk stressed that for this it is important to continue cooperation with the IMF.

He noted that the meeting was attended by Governor of the NBU Yakiv Smolii and Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova.

"We've discussed in detail all the elements of cooperation," the secretary of the NSDC said.

