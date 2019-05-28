Spetstechnoexport supplies new batch of spare parts under long-term contract to modernize An-32 of Indian Air Forces

Economy

 Ukraine and India are boosting defense cooperation under the program of modernization of An-32 light transport aircraft of Indian Air Forces.

The press service of Spetstechnoexport reported on Monday that Ukraine supplied a new batch of spare parts for Indian An-32 aircraft being modernized at production facilities in India under an order of the Indian Air Forces under a $400 million contract signed with Ukraine in 2009.

The press service said that Civil Aviation Plant 410, a member of the Ukroboronprom state concern, supplies the main part of spare parts. Since late 2018, Ukraine supplies spare parts under the contract every month. The total cost of the products delivered to Indian in the past six months is estimated at $27 million.

Under the contract, its conditions will be fulfilled before September 2020.

As reported, Ukraine and India in 2009 concluded the largest five-year contract in the sphere of bilateral military and technical cooperation for $397.7 million to carry out repairs and upgrades of 105 An-32 aircraft of Indian Air Forces at the facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine and India. Under the contract, 45 aircraft were upgraded at facilities in Ukraine, another 60 aircraft will be upgraded at the facilities in India. The modernization of the An-32 aircraft at the facilities in Ukraine was completed in 2015.

