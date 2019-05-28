UIA to pay EUR 250 compensation to passengers who failed to board Kyiv-Odesa flight due to Aerohandling's fault

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) will pay a compensation of EUR 250 and return the cost of the unused tickets to each passenger of PS55 Kyiv-Odesa flight serviced on May 26, who failed to board the plane due to actions of employees of Aerohandling LLC servicing company, UIA has said on its Facebook page.

"We are very sad for the situation that has developed and for the inconvenience that our passengers faced... Passengers will be refunded the cost of an unused Kyiv-Odesa ticket, and also, according to the rules of UIA, compensation of EUR 250 will be paid. UIA is now preparing a complaint against the Aerohandling servicing company about the situation that was seen on May 26," the airline said in a statement.

UIA said that, in fact, the situation with about 30 passengers of the flight through the fault of Aerohandling is currently under internal investigation.

"All passengers who did not fly away were provided with food, as well as the opportunity of choosing an alternative option to get to their destination. Passengers who decided to fly to Odesa the next day were accommodated at the hotel," the airline's press service said.

As reported, UIA flight PS55 Kyiv-Odesa on May 26 flew away, leaving some of the registered passengers at the airport.

Later, , Director General of Aerohandling Oleh Holokhvastov brought an apology for the situation on behalf of the company, saying that the incident was due to the deterioration of the health condition of an employee of the handling company.