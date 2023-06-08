Zelenskyy instructs to compensate for damage to residents affected by destruction of Kakhovka HPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave instructions on a fair calculation of damage and the allocation of funds for compensation to residents affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

In addition, the head of state instructed to develop a program for compensating for damage or relocating enterprises within Kherson, the press service of the President's Office reported on Thursday.

Zelenskyy held a coordination meeting in Kherson to deal with the consequences of the emergency caused by the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, the organization of life support in the flooded territories and the restoration of the region's ecosystem, the press service of the President's Office reported on Thursday.

"Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs and headquarters chief for the liquidation of consequences of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant explosion, reported on the operational situation in the region as a result of the disaster and the evacuation of the population from the flooded areas. According to him, the losses as a result of the terrorist act were assessed, the probable risks were calculated, and the tasks of providing the affected population with water and electricity, overcoming possible sanitary and epidemic threats, and evacuation measures were defined," the report notes.

"Rail and road transport has been prepared for the evacuation of people. Residents of the flooded settlements are provided with food in full. Work is underway to supply drinking water. Evacuation points have been set up at selected healthcare facilities," Klymenko also said.

Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Serhiy Kruk and CEO of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota reported on the progress of the emergency response to the dam explosion.