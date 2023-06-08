Facts

12:31 08.06.2023

Zelenskyy instructs to compensate for damage to residents affected by destruction of Kakhovka HPP

2 min read
Zelenskyy instructs to compensate for damage to residents affected by destruction of Kakhovka HPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave instructions on a fair calculation of damage and the allocation of funds for compensation to residents affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

In addition, the head of state instructed to develop a program for compensating for damage or relocating enterprises within Kherson, the press service of the President's Office reported on Thursday.

Zelenskyy held a coordination meeting in Kherson to deal with the consequences of the emergency caused by the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, the organization of life support in the flooded territories and the restoration of the region's ecosystem, the press service of the President's Office reported on Thursday.

"Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs and headquarters chief for the liquidation of consequences of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant explosion, reported on the operational situation in the region as a result of the disaster and the evacuation of the population from the flooded areas. According to him, the losses as a result of the terrorist act were assessed, the probable risks were calculated, and the tasks of providing the affected population with water and electricity, overcoming possible sanitary and epidemic threats, and evacuation measures were defined," the report notes.

"Rail and road transport has been prepared for the evacuation of people. Residents of the flooded settlements are provided with food in full. Work is underway to supply drinking water. Evacuation points have been set up at selected healthcare facilities," Klymenko also said.

Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Serhiy Kruk and CEO of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota reported on the progress of the emergency response to the dam explosion.

Tags: #compensation #kakhovka_hpp

MORE ABOUT

15:58 08.06.2023
Level of water in Kakhovka Reservoir decreasing to 12.7 m after which pumping of water to ZNPP impossible

Level of water in Kakhovka Reservoir decreasing to 12.7 m after which pumping of water to ZNPP impossible

10:02 08.06.2023
Zelenskyy calls on central, local authorities to help victims of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy calls on central, local authorities to help victims of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

20:44 07.06.2023
Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

20:06 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss possibility of using intl mechanisms to investigate circumstances of blasting structures of Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss possibility of using intl mechanisms to investigate circumstances of blasting structures of Kakhovka HPP

18:19 07.06.2023
Poland to send tankers, pumps to Ukraine to help overcome consequences of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka HPP

Poland to send tankers, pumps to Ukraine to help overcome consequences of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka HPP

16:21 07.06.2023
Finland ready to provide aid to Ukraine in connection with destruction of Kakhovka dam

Finland ready to provide aid to Ukraine in connection with destruction of Kakhovka dam

15:34 07.06.2023
EU already channeling aid to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

EU already channeling aid to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

15:05 07.06.2023
Some 29 settlements in Kherson region flooded – Interior Minister

Some 29 settlements in Kherson region flooded – Interior Minister

13:49 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Occupiers completely fail evacuation on left bank of Dnipro, Ukraine to turn to intl organizations

Zelenskyy: Occupiers completely fail evacuation on left bank of Dnipro, Ukraine to turn to intl organizations

11:06 07.06.2023
Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

AD

HOT NEWS

Active fighting continues in southern Ukraine, enemy actively defending in Zaporizhia direction – dpty defense minister

Eight people injured in enemy shelling of Kherson - Interior Ministry

Ukraine, UN agree that organization will send groups to evacuate people from occupied Left Bank as soon as Russia grants access

Level of water in Kakhovka Reservoir decreasing to 12.7 m after which pumping of water to ZNPP impossible

In Mykolaiv region, local resident died after Kakhovka dam destruction – PGO

LATEST

Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

Kyivvodokanal denies allegations of cholera bacillus in water

Chief Ukraine’s rabbi come under fire from Russian invaders in Kherson

Earthquake of magnitude 4 recorded near Poltava

Active fighting continues in southern Ukraine, enemy actively defending in Zaporizhia direction – dpty defense minister

Eight people injured in enemy shelling of Kherson - Interior Ministry

Ukraine, UN agree that organization will send groups to evacuate people from occupied Left Bank as soon as Russia grants access

Until end of war, NATO states not to send their troops to Ukraine – FM Kuleba

In Mykolaiv region, local resident died after Kakhovka dam destruction – PGO

Ukrainian Red Cross works only in Ukraine-controlled territory – statement

AD
AD
AD
AD