Economy

16:57 27.05.2019

United Aircraft Corporation sues Antonov

1 min read
 The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) filed a lawsuit against the Ukrainian state aircraft corporation Antonov with the Moscow Arbitration Court on May 23, according to court files.

The essence of the claims has not yet been published in the registry. Inter-District Inspectorate No. 46 of the Russian Federal Tax Service and UAC-Antonov, the joint venture of the UAC and Antonov, are acting as third parties.

A UAC representative had told Interfax in February that UAC-Antonov would be liquidated as "Ukrainian representatives have not been involved in its operations for a long time," and the joint venture itself was "not conducting negotiations."

The UAC and Antonov had signed an agreement on setting up the joint venture in 2010. UAC-Antonov was supposed to coordinate joint aircraft manufacturing programs (among them those concerning the An-70, An-124, and An-140), marketing, and after-sales service. The company started operations in 2011, and the Ukrainian Cabinet ordered Antonov to withdraw from the JV capital in 2015. A year later, the companies which made up the state corporation pulled out of it and became affiliated with Ukroboronprom, and the corporation itself was liquidated.

Tags: #antonov #russia #court
