Economy

14:57 27.05.2019

World Bank to provide $200 mln to Ukraine to accelerate private investment in agriculture

2 min read
World Bank to provide $200 mln to Ukraine to accelerate private investment in agriculture

The World Bank will provide $200 million to Ukraine to implement the Accelerating Private Investment in Agriculture Program Project for Ukraine to alleviate select constraints to increased participation of the private sector, in particular small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in agricultural input and output markets of Ukraine.

According to a report on the website of the World Bank, the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors on May 24 approved the loan.

The Government Strategy and Action Plan for Leveraging Private Investment in Agriculture (GSAP) sets forth a broad range of measures to mobilize private investment in the agriculture and agribusiness sectors.

The GSAP comprises the following components: guaranteeing the stability, predictability, and transparency of agricultural policy and the state support system; stimulating diversification in agricultural production and promoting integrated development of rural areas; strengthening the capacity of the national food safety system; improving the efficient use of available infrastructure for storage and transportation of agri-food products, creating a stable climate for investments in infrastructure and logistics.

The GSAP is also aimed at improving tenure security, value, and transparency of the use of state agricultural land; improving water resource management and user-led irrigation service delivery; creating preconditions for improved access to agricultural inputs for all types of agricultural producers; and improving access to finance and risk management instruments for all stakeholders using EU and international best practices.

The total project cost is $1.294 billion.

Tags: #investment #world_bank #agriculture
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:54 24.05.2019
World Bank recommends Ukraine to postpone launch of new power market until later date

World Bank recommends Ukraine to postpone launch of new power market until later date

15:52 23.05.2019
Ukraine could start talks with IMF on long-term program in autumn – World Bank

Ukraine could start talks with IMF on long-term program in autumn – World Bank

12:32 23.05.2019
World Bank affirms Ukraine's GDP growth forecast at 2.7% in 2019

World Bank affirms Ukraine's GDP growth forecast at 2.7% in 2019

10:50 23.05.2019
Appointment of people from Kolomoisky's circle by Zelensky threatening with outflow of investment from Ukraine – Dragon Capital CEO

Appointment of people from Kolomoisky's circle by Zelensky threatening with outflow of investment from Ukraine – Dragon Capital CEO

13:08 19.04.2019
Henkel Bautechnik (Ukraine) to invest EUR 400,000 in modernization of two dry mortar mixes plants

Henkel Bautechnik (Ukraine) to invest EUR 400,000 in modernization of two dry mortar mixes plants

16:45 15.04.2019
Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

17:49 09.04.2019
World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

13:21 05.04.2019
Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

12:35 05.04.2019
World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

15:22 15.03.2019
U.S. Jabil invests $16 mln in construction of second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

U.S. Jabil invests $16 mln in construction of second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No preconditions for default – bankers

United Aircraft Corporation sues Antonov

Ex-finance minister Danyliuk accuses prosecutor general of sabotaging litigation in London with ex-owners of PrivatBank

EBRD recommends postponement of wholesale electricity market opening in Ukraine

EU, EIB recommend Ukraine postpone introduction of new power market for limited period of time

LATEST

No preconditions for default – bankers

United Aircraft Corporation sues Antonov

It's definitely not time to refuse cooperation with IMF – Zelensky's advisor

Ex-finance minister Danyliuk accuses prosecutor general of sabotaging litigation in London with ex-owners of PrivatBank

EBRD recommends postponement of wholesale electricity market opening in Ukraine

EU, EIB recommend Ukraine postpone introduction of new power market for limited period of time

Zelensky's advisor Danyliuk insists on observing IMF conditions before elections, announces talks about new program after elections

IMF representatives note progress in preparations for operation of HACC at meeting with leaders of court administration

Fitch affirms ratings of ProCredit Bank, Bank Credit Agricole and Pravex-Bank

Zelensky to meet with IMF mission on May 28

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD