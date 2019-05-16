Economy

15:39 16.05.2019

Cabinet approves draft amicable agreement between Ukrtransbud, Naftogaz

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft amicable agreement between the Ukrainian State Corporation for Transport Building (Ukrtransbud) and NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, providing for the payment by Ukrtransbud of UAH 51.33 million of creditor indebtedness.

According to an explanatory note to the draft government resolution, the text of which is available to Interfax-Ukraine, the agreement will ensure the peaceful settlement of the dispute, as well as ensure the restoration of Ukrtransbud's activities, as well as provide conditions for the full-fledged operation of the enterprise and become a significant factor in overcoming the crisis state of the economy of Ukraine.

The total amount of Ukrtransbud's payables is UAH 51.33 million, and the source of its repayment is the company's profits, which will be obtained after the approval by the economic court of the settlement agreement and the closure of proceedings about the company's bankruptcy in Ukraine and abroad.

The decision to sign an amicable agreement was made on September 24, 2018 on behalf of a member of the Ukrtransbud creditors' committee.

Tags: #naftogaz #ukrtransbud #gaz
