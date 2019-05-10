IMF confirms arrival of mission in Ukraine in coming weeks

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Kyiv in the coming weeks, Director of the IMF Communications Department Gerry Rice said at a press briefing on May 9.

"I do not have specific dates at the moment for the first review mission under the IMF program. But we do expect the mission to return to Kyiv sometime in the coming weeks and that will be to assess the process under the program and discuss policies for the remainder of the year with the new administration," he said.

He said that IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde has been in touch with Ukrainian authorities, in particular with President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky, and she underscored that the IMF continues to stand ready to support Ukraine.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, Lagarde pointed this in a written address to Zelensky.

As reported, the IMF Executive Board, following a meeting on December 19, 2018, approved a new program of cooperation with Ukraine under the Stand-By Arrangement. The amount of the 14-month program is equivalent to SDR 2.8 billion, or about $3.9 billion. Some SDR 1 billion (about $1.4 billion) was provided immediately, while the remaining funds will be provided based on the results of the program reviews in 2019.