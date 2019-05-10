Naftogaz head, Deputy FM discuss counteraction to Nord Stream 2, purchase of LNG, transfer of GTS to concession in U.S.

Gazprom's opposition to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to avoid a gas crisis in the winter of 2020, the possibility of purchasing U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) and plans for transferring the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) to the concession to an independent operator were discussed last week in the United States by Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal and Chairman of the Executive Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev.

"During both political and business meetings, we saw a great interest in the reform of the Ukrainian gas market and the process of unbundling the independent operator of Ukraine's GTS on the basis of the model with the transfer of the GTS to the concession," Kobolev wrote on his Facebook page following the visit.

According to him, at meetings at the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Energy, it was said, in particular, how to ensure Ukraine's reliable possibility of buying LNG at a competitive price. "It is known that the United States supports the export activities of U.S. companies by providing funds and insuring risks. In a situation where we have to prepare for potential provocations from Russia and accumulate additional gas reserves at the beginning of winter, such assistance is very useful," the head of Naftogaz said.

He said that at the meetings with representatives of the U.S. presidential administration, the Congress and international financial institutions supporting Ukraine, the risk that Gazprom was preparing to interrupt the transit of gas through Ukraine in the winter of 2020 and arrange another gas crisis, as well as measures to combat such threats, were discussed.

"Speaking with U.S. senators who are co-authors of several sanction bills, we focused on countering the Nord Stream 2 project," Kobolev said. According to him, the U.S. Congress well understands that this project is focused exclusively on the Kremlin's political goals and poses a direct threat to the energy security of Ukraine and the EU.