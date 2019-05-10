Economy

11:20 10.05.2019

Naftogaz head, Deputy FM discuss counteraction to Nord Stream 2, purchase of LNG, transfer of GTS to concession in U.S.

2 min read
Naftogaz head, Deputy FM discuss counteraction to Nord Stream 2, purchase of LNG, transfer of GTS to concession in U.S.

Gazprom's opposition to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to avoid a gas crisis in the winter of 2020, the possibility of purchasing U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) and plans for transferring the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) to the concession to an independent operator were discussed last week in the United States by Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal and Chairman of the Executive Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev.

"During both political and business meetings, we saw a great interest in the reform of the Ukrainian gas market and the process of unbundling the independent operator of Ukraine's GTS on the basis of the model with the transfer of the GTS to the concession," Kobolev wrote on his Facebook page following the visit.

According to him, at meetings at the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Energy, it was said, in particular, how to ensure Ukraine's reliable possibility of buying LNG at a competitive price. "It is known that the United States supports the export activities of U.S. companies by providing funds and insuring risks. In a situation where we have to prepare for potential provocations from Russia and accumulate additional gas reserves at the beginning of winter, such assistance is very useful," the head of Naftogaz said.

He said that at the meetings with representatives of the U.S. presidential administration, the Congress and international financial institutions supporting Ukraine, the risk that Gazprom was preparing to interrupt the transit of gas through Ukraine in the winter of 2020 and arrange another gas crisis, as well as measures to combat such threats, were discussed.

"Speaking with U.S. senators who are co-authors of several sanction bills, we focused on countering the Nord Stream 2 project," Kobolev said. According to him, the U.S. Congress well understands that this project is focused exclusively on the Kremlin's political goals and poses a direct threat to the energy security of Ukraine and the EU.

Tags: #gts #naftogaz #gaz #gazprom #nord_stream_2
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:22 03.05.2019
Naftogaz considers Putin's statement on dependence of Ukraine's gas supplies on transit as start of talks

Naftogaz considers Putin's statement on dependence of Ukraine's gas supplies on transit as start of talks

14:58 01.05.2019
Naftogaz reduces gas price for public from May 1

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public from May 1

17:00 29.04.2019
Naftogaz targets Gazprom's eurobond SPV - Luxembourg-based Gaz Capital S.A

Naftogaz targets Gazprom's eurobond SPV - Luxembourg-based Gaz Capital S.A

11:16 26.04.2019
Naftogaz working on possible reverse mode for Ukrainian GTS if Russia halts gas transit from Jan 1, 2020

Naftogaz working on possible reverse mode for Ukrainian GTS if Russia halts gas transit from Jan 1, 2020

17:59 25.04.2019
Ukraine to offer to Russia to reserve 60 bcm of transit capacities for 10 years at talks expected to be held in May – Naftogaz official

Ukraine to offer to Russia to reserve 60 bcm of transit capacities for 10 years at talks expected to be held in May – Naftogaz official

18:32 22.04.2019
Ukraine gradually raising gas imports to create reserves in UGS for new heating season

Ukraine gradually raising gas imports to create reserves in UGS for new heating season

14:00 16.04.2019
Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

11:12 10.04.2019
Naftogaz chief calls on market players to create gas reserve stocks

Naftogaz chief calls on market players to create gas reserve stocks

16:58 02.04.2019
Naftogaz signs agreement with Norway's Wikborg for litigation with Gazprom for another EUR14 mln

Naftogaz signs agreement with Norway's Wikborg for litigation with Gazprom for another EUR14 mln

11:19 02.04.2019
China's Sinosure could provide Naftogaz with $1 bln insurance coverage

China's Sinosure could provide Naftogaz with $1 bln insurance coverage

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO resumes case on withdrawal of $50.63 mln from Delta Bank

Court combines five claims of Kolomoisky against NBU and PrivatBank, will consider them on May 20

IMF confirms arrival of mission in Ukraine in coming weeks

Next round of talks with Russia on localization of low-quality oil from Druzhba pipeline to be held on May 14 – Ukrtransnafta

Finance minister discusses further steps to implement joint projects with EBRD president

LATEST

PGO resumes case on withdrawal of $50.63 mln from Delta Bank

Court combines five claims of Kolomoisky against NBU and PrivatBank, will consider them on May 20

JP Morgan downgrades Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's eurobonds

IMF confirms arrival of mission in Ukraine in coming weeks

Next round of talks with Russia on localization of low-quality oil from Druzhba pipeline to be held on May 14 – Ukrtransnafta

Finance minister discusses further steps to implement joint projects with EBRD president

Ryanair adds second flight on Fridays on Kyiv-Warsaw route from Nov

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 1% in April, to 8.8% in annual terms

EBRD expects growth of Ukraine's GDP by 2.5% in 2019, by 3% in 2020

Ukrenergo completes tests of TPPs, CHPPs, HPPs to study opportunities for harmonized operation with ENTSO-E

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD