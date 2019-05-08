EBRD expects growth of Ukraine's GDP by 2.5% in 2019, by 3% in 2020

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has worsened its forecast for Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 2.5% from 3% in 2019, while in 2020 the economy is expected to grow by 3%.

The analysts of the bank explain a temporary decline in economic growth by an internal political uncertainty after the past and upcoming elections, as well as a slowdown in the growth of economies of the countries that are the main trading partners of Ukraine.