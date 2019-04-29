Individual public body with extended powers could be created instead of Ukroboronprom – Deputy NSDC secretary

Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Serhiy Kryvonos has said that instead of the Ukroboronprom state concern an individual public body with extended powers will be created, the press service of the NSDC has reported.

"Instead of the state concern, a separate public body with expanded powers will be created, to which the enterprises participating in the concern will be subordinated," Kryvonos said on Channel 5 TV.

According to him, the restructuring of the Ukroboronprom will contribute to the reduction of corruption risks in the defense sector.

"According to the new bill [regarding the liquidation of the Ukroboronprom], a very large number of existing intermediary firms will be eliminated," the NSDC deputy secretary said.

He also said that the bill provides for an increase in the level of transparency of the public defense procurement.