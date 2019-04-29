Economy

16:45 29.04.2019

Individual public body with extended powers could be created instead of Ukroboronprom – Deputy NSDC secretary

1 min read
Individual public body with extended powers could be created instead of Ukroboronprom – Deputy NSDC secretary

Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Serhiy Kryvonos has said that instead of the Ukroboronprom state concern an individual public body with extended powers will be created, the press service of the NSDC has reported.

"Instead of the state concern, a separate public body with expanded powers will be created, to which the enterprises participating in the concern will be subordinated," Kryvonos said on Channel 5 TV.

According to him, the restructuring of the Ukroboronprom will contribute to the reduction of corruption risks in the defense sector.

"According to the new bill [regarding the liquidation of the Ukroboronprom], a very large number of existing intermediary firms will be eliminated," the NSDC deputy secretary said.

He also said that the bill provides for an increase in the level of transparency of the public defense procurement.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #nsdc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:14 29.04.2019
MPs propose liquidation of Ukroboronprom – bill

MPs propose liquidation of Ukroboronprom – bill

16:37 25.04.2019
Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on changes to 2019 state budget to increase wages for officers of Border Service, SBU, State Guard of Ukraine

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on changes to 2019 state budget to increase wages for officers of Border Service, SBU, State Guard of Ukraine

18:52 24.04.2019
NSDС secretary fears Russian troop deployment against Ukraine after simplification of Russian citizenship procedure for Donbas residents

NSDС secretary fears Russian troop deployment against Ukraine after simplification of Russian citizenship procedure for Donbas residents

12:06 24.04.2019
Ukroboronprom ready to join Motor Sich's cooperation program on creation of Ukrainian helicopter gunships

Ukroboronprom ready to join Motor Sich's cooperation program on creation of Ukrainian helicopter gunships

18:27 23.04.2019
Zelensky team backs continued cooperation with NATO, abolishment of military draft, Ukroboronprom reform

Zelensky team backs continued cooperation with NATO, abolishment of military draft, Ukroboronprom reform

23:40 19.04.2019
Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

09:36 11.04.2019
New Ukrainian counter-battery radar shows better results than expected during tests

New Ukrainian counter-battery radar shows better results than expected during tests

12:02 02.04.2019
Ukroboronprom preparing road map to bring current defense industry standards in line with NATO standards by 2022

Ukroboronprom preparing road map to bring current defense industry standards in line with NATO standards by 2022

15:34 28.03.2019
SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

12:15 25.03.2019
Ukroboronprom's Lviv Radio Repair Plant accelerating works to restore air defense weapons of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukroboronprom's Lviv Radio Repair Plant accelerating works to restore air defense weapons of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz targets Gazprom's eurobond SPV - Luxembourg-based Gaz Capital S.A

MPs propose liquidation of Ukroboronprom – bill

Ukrtransnafta suffers no damage from pumping polluted Russian oil – CEO

Technical solution for restoring transit found – Ukrtransnafta

WTO confirms decision of arbitrators on transit dispute between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine decides not to appeal

LATEST

Naftogaz targets Gazprom's eurobond SPV - Luxembourg-based Gaz Capital S.A

Ukraine, Poland boost military expenditure in 2018, Russia cuts military spending – SIPRI report

Ukrtransnafta suffers no damage from pumping polluted Russian oil – CEO

Technical solution for restoring transit found – Ukrtransnafta

WTO confirms decision of arbitrators on transit dispute between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine decides not to appeal

Businessman Kolomoisky files five new claims against NBU, PrivatBank to court

Govt decisions on gas prices fully in line with IMF Stand By Arrangement – Finance minister

Ukraine suspends transit of Russian oil to Europe

NBU increases planned volumes of intervention to buy currency on interbank market to $20 mln a day in Q2-Q3 2019

Naftogaz working on possible reverse mode for Ukrainian GTS if Russia halts gas transit from Jan 1, 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD