Economy

12:08 26.04.2019

Ukraine suspends transit of Russian oil to Europe

JSC Ukrtransnafta was forced to suspend transit of oil by the Mozyr-Brody trunk oil pipeline at 21:43 on April 25, 2019.

"The company, in particular, made the decision guided by a contract on the provision of oil transportation services through the territory of Ukraine. According to the terms of this contract, Ukrtransnafta has the right to stop accepting Russian oil if the raw materials do not comply with quality requirements. All material losses are imposed on a party that has not kept its responsibilities," Ukrtransnafta said in a statement.

In addition, Ukrtransnafta resorted to these steps in connection with the refusal to accept substandard Russian oil at the Budkovets point (Slovakia) and because of the lack of vacant tanks at the Fényeslitke point (Hungary).

Ukrtransnafta said that it was difficult to name the possible dates for the resumption of the transit of Russian oil, recalling that the discussion of the situation by the Druzhba operators was scheduled at noon Friday in Minsk.

The company told Interfax-Ukraine that European counterparties have already declared that they are not ready to accept low-quality oil. At the same time, its storage by Ukrtransnafta in its reservoir park in Brody will certainly harm the equipment.

Interfax-Ukraine
