Adventure with PrivatBank threatens loss of money to customers, country's default, new economic crisis

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko considers the claims of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky on PrivatBank as a threat to millions of depositors of this bank and the risk of default and economic crisis in Ukraine.

"The plan of one of them - the oligarch - in case Zelensky wins – is to return PrivatBank. As you can see, they cannot wait. They have already begun to realize this plan. And such an adventure threatens the loss of money to a dozen million customers, and the country as a whole - by default and the new economic crisis," Poroshenko said in an urgent television address to the Ukrainians on Thursday.

Earlier, Kyiv's district administrative court after hearing a case opened under a claim of Ihor Kolomoisky against the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Deposit Guarantee Fund and the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market of Ukraine on Thursday declared illegal decisions of the defenders, which entailed the nationalization of PrivatBank (Kyiv), and declared invalid the agreement on the sale and purchase of shares in the bank by the state.

"This decision satisfied the claims, including two decisions of the NBU, one government decree, a number of orders of the Deposit Guarantee Fund. These decisions concerned the nationalization of PrivatBank, in particular, the decision to declare it insolvent," he said.