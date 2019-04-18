MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) in January-March 2019 sold 164,004 tonnes of poultry, which is 21.2% more than in the same period of 2018.

According to a report by MHP on the website of the London Stock Exchange, the average selling price of this product remained at the level of the previous year at UAH 38.63 per kg. In the first quarter, export prices for poultry, as well as prices in the domestic market remained virtually unchanged in annual terms.

Export sales of MHP in the first quarter rose by 47%, to 93,050 tonnes, while sales in the domestic market decreased by 2% compared to the same period last year, to 70,960 tonnes.

"MHP exported poultry to almost 60 countries of the world. Export sales accounted for about 57% of total poultry sales in the first quarter of 2019 against 47% for the first quarter of 2018," the holding said.

The total volume of poultry production in January-March 2019 grew by 13%, to 171,272 tonnes due to the launch of new farms both in the second half of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019 (the second phase of Vinnytsia poultry farm).