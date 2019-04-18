Economy

10:00 18.04.2019

Independent auditors confirm NBU's consolidated financial statements for 2018

2 min read
Independent auditors confirm NBU's consolidated financial statements for 2018

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has completed the process of preparing the annual financial statements for 2018 for approval by the Council of the Central Bank.

According to the report on the NBU's website, on April 16 the consolidated financial statements of the NBU were approved by the board, signed by central bank governor Yakiv Smolii, NBU chief accountant Bohdan Lukasevych and director of the NBU financial controlling department Oleh Strynzha. On the part of the external auditor, the reports were signed by partners of the audit of Deloitte & Touche USC in Ukraine Yevhen Zanoza and Natalia Samoilova.

According to the report, the statements were positively assessed by the independent auditor unconditionally.

"According to the conclusion made by Deloitte & Touche USK, the consolidated financial statements of the National Bank of Ukraine reliably and in all material aspects reflect its financial condition at the end of the day on December 31, 2018, as well as its performance, cash flow and changes in capital according to international financial reporting standards," the report says.

According to Ukrainian legislation, the annual consolidated financial statements together with the audit report must be approved by the NBU Council no later than April 30, 2019.

Tags: #nbu #auditors #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:07 18.04.2019
CEC reschedules debate on Public TV from 20:00 to 21:00 on April 19

CEC reschedules debate on Public TV from 20:00 to 21:00 on April 19

17:34 18.04.2019
Adventure with PrivatBank threatens loss of money to customers, country's default, new economic crisis

Adventure with PrivatBank threatens loss of money to customers, country's default, new economic crisis

16:35 18.04.2019
Antimonopoly committee approves purchase by Metinvest of Dniprovsky Coke Chemical Plant with extra obligations

Antimonopoly committee approves purchase by Metinvest of Dniprovsky Coke Chemical Plant with extra obligations

13:05 18.04.2019
Russia banning oil, petroleum product, coal exports to Ukraine – Medvedev

Russia banning oil, petroleum product, coal exports to Ukraine – Medvedev

12:52 18.04.2019
MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

12:52 18.04.2019
Two and half more Ukrainians ready to support Zelensky over Poroshenko – Rating poll

Two and half more Ukrainians ready to support Zelensky over Poroshenko – Rating poll

11:55 18.04.2019
Donbas should have no special status – Zelensky

Donbas should have no special status – Zelensky

11:13 18.04.2019
Kolomoisky promises to return to Ukraine if Zelensky elected president

Kolomoisky promises to return to Ukraine if Zelensky elected president

10:05 18.04.2019
Health Ministry starts testing single transplantation system

Health Ministry starts testing single transplantation system

17:08 17.04.2019
Putin says no Normandy Quartet meeting in his schedule

Putin says no Normandy Quartet meeting in his schedule

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Adventure with PrivatBank threatens loss of money to customers, country's default, new economic crisis

Russia banning oil, petroleum product, coal exports to Ukraine – Medvedev

Groysman proposes that Slovak premier study creation of multimodal logistics centers in two countries

Ukraine, Slovakia ready to increase goods turnover to $1.5 bln a year

Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

LATEST

Uber to launch Uber Shuttle pilot project in Kyiv in May

Maintaining cooperation with IMF, intl partners important for Ukraine's economy

Poltorak announces signing of contracts to purchase weapons for Ukrainian army from partner countries

Groysman proposes that Slovak premier study creation of multimodal logistics centers in two countries

Ukraine, Slovakia ready to increase goods turnover to $1.5 bln a year

Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares for May 7

Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

Voda Donbasu refuses settling issue of illegal electricity consumption

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD