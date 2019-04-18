Independent auditors confirm NBU's consolidated financial statements for 2018

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has completed the process of preparing the annual financial statements for 2018 for approval by the Council of the Central Bank.

According to the report on the NBU's website, on April 16 the consolidated financial statements of the NBU were approved by the board, signed by central bank governor Yakiv Smolii, NBU chief accountant Bohdan Lukasevych and director of the NBU financial controlling department Oleh Strynzha. On the part of the external auditor, the reports were signed by partners of the audit of Deloitte & Touche USC in Ukraine Yevhen Zanoza and Natalia Samoilova.

According to the report, the statements were positively assessed by the independent auditor unconditionally.

"According to the conclusion made by Deloitte & Touche USK, the consolidated financial statements of the National Bank of Ukraine reliably and in all material aspects reflect its financial condition at the end of the day on December 31, 2018, as well as its performance, cash flow and changes in capital according to international financial reporting standards," the report says.

According to Ukrainian legislation, the annual consolidated financial statements together with the audit report must be approved by the NBU Council no later than April 30, 2019.