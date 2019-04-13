Income of local budgets up to UAH 60.4 bln in Q1, 2019 –Zubko

The revenues of the general fund of local budgets in the first quarter of 2019 increased to UAH 60.4 billion, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Services Hennadiy Zubko has said.

"Financial decentralization. Some UAH 60.4 billion is the revenues of local budgets for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in revenues compared with the corresponding period last year is 17.2%, or UAH 8.9 billion," Zubko said on Facebook.

Thus, revenues from tax on personal income amounted to UAH 35.9 billion, which is UAH 23 billion more than revenues for the first quarter of last year. Land fees amounted to UAH 7.6 billion, which is UAH 1.4 billion more than in the same period of 2018.

"However, as of March 1, 2019, local budget balances on treasury accounts amounted to UAH 41.9 billion, on deposit accounts some UAH 4.1 billion," Zubko said.