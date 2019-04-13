Economy

14:52 13.04.2019

Income of local budgets up to UAH 60.4 bln in Q1, 2019 –Zubko

1 min read
Income of local budgets up to UAH 60.4 bln in Q1, 2019 –Zubko

The revenues of the general fund of local budgets in the first quarter of 2019 increased to UAH 60.4 billion, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Services Hennadiy Zubko has said.

"Financial decentralization. Some UAH 60.4 billion is the revenues of local budgets for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in revenues compared with the corresponding period last year is 17.2%, or UAH 8.9 billion," Zubko said on Facebook.

Thus, revenues from tax on personal income amounted to UAH 35.9 billion, which is UAH 23 billion more than revenues for the first quarter of last year. Land fees amounted to UAH 7.6 billion, which is UAH 1.4 billion more than in the same period of 2018.

"However, as of March 1, 2019, local budget balances on treasury accounts amounted to UAH 41.9 billion, on deposit accounts some UAH 4.1 billion," Zubko said.

Tags: #budgets #zubko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:48 27.02.2019
Ukraine counts on EU support for projects to develop Azov and Black Sea region

Ukraine counts on EU support for projects to develop Azov and Black Sea region

11:24 09.11.2018
Architectural inspectorate should create electronic cabinet of developers

Architectural inspectorate should create electronic cabinet of developers

09:58 22.10.2018
Cabinet allocates extra UAH 100 mln for 'warm loans' in 2018 - Zubko

Cabinet allocates extra UAH 100 mln for 'warm loans' in 2018 - Zubko

15:02 20.10.2018
Cabinet allocates extra UAH 100 mln for 'warm loans' in 2018 - Zubko

Cabinet allocates extra UAH 100 mln for 'warm loans' in 2018 - Zubko

17:12 03.10.2018
National budget to lose some UAH 10 bln in 2018 over illegal sale of fuel – Ukrainian Oil & Gas Association

National budget to lose some UAH 10 bln in 2018 over illegal sale of fuel – Ukrainian Oil & Gas Association

16:25 21.06.2018
Payment of property tax to local budgets grows 4.4-fold in a year – Fiscal service

Payment of property tax to local budgets grows 4.4-fold in a year – Fiscal service

17:58 18.04.2018
Govt signs agreement on provision of EUR 50 mln to Energy Efficiency Fund with EC

Govt signs agreement on provision of EUR 50 mln to Energy Efficiency Fund with EC

11:08 11.04.2018
Germany ready to additionally allocate EUR 14 mln for Energy Efficiency Fund – Zubko

Germany ready to additionally allocate EUR 14 mln for Energy Efficiency Fund – Zubko

13:01 01.02.2018
There are 704 merged territorial communities in Ukraine

There are 704 merged territorial communities in Ukraine

16:23 26.01.2018
Kuchma asks Zubko to settle situation with mobile communications in Donbas

Kuchma asks Zubko to settle situation with mobile communications in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

IMF expects reduction of Ukraine's state debt to GDP ratio to 62% in 2019

Govt expands list of banned goods from Russia

NBU delegation leaves for IMF meeting in Washington on Wednesday

World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

LATEST

Germany to issue extra EUR 85 mln for building premises for IDPs, social projects in Donbas

Interpipe could issue eurobonds for $330 mln as part of debt restructuring

Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

Minsk expecting proposals on price of Russian gas starting in 2020 to be ready by April 30 - deputy PM

Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

Kyivstar expands 4G network to cover 58% of Ukrainian population in one year

Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

IMF expects reduction of Ukraine's state debt to GDP ratio to 62% in 2019

Repeated tender to privatize Centrenergo to be announced on May 16

Govt expands list of banned goods from Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD